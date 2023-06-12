'Australia's Thunder Down Under' Performers Star in HGTV's Sizzling New Show 'Flip the Strip' (Exclusive)

Things are about to heat up on the home design network

Erin Clack
Published on June 12, 2023

HGTV is heating things up this summer.

On July 10, the network will debut a new home design series featuring the hunky stars of the male revue stage show Australia's Thunder from Down Under.

Cameras will follow Las Vegas-based dancers Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin, who are "headliners by night and expert tradesman by day," as they launch a home renovation business and team up with interior designer Kelly Stone to turn their clients’ cookie cutter homes into "glitzy desert oases."

Don't expect minimalism here. In the true spirit of Sin City, the six hour-long episodes will showcase over-the-top style, including "decadent chandeliers, imaginative bar setups, custom statement balustrades and one abstract art piece involving paint and a shirtless dancer."

As seen on Flip the Strip, hosts Benny, Dan, Malik and Liam pose for a photo in the kitchen.

HGTV

The men — who all had backgrounds working in construction and home renovation before joining the revue — will flex their muscles in a different way on the show. Each of the four has a specific renovation role to tackle: Patterson serves as the project manager; Black is a meticulous painter; Cleary is a carpenter; and Wills-Martin is a demo and “do-it-all” expert.

As seen on Flip the Strip, hosts Benny, Dan, Malik and Liam work together to finish the kitchen.
'Flip the Strip'.

HGTV

“Between Ben, Malik, Liam and I, we have a ton of experience in the construction industry from our time before joining the cast of Australia’s Thunder from Down Under,” Patternson explains in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are here in the United States to perform, but we also want to try our hand at building a business and delivering the best possible renovations to our clients.”

The series premiere will capture Stone and her often-shirtless colleagues collaborating to create a more streamlined space for homeowners Melissa and Kelsey, who can't come to an agreement over their vision for their shared space. The team will update the couple's dark kitchen and construct a "Vegas-worthy entertaining area," while keeping things pet-friendly for their three golden retrievers.

As seen on Flip the Strip, hosts Benny, Dan, Malik and Liam work together to finish the kitchen.
'Flip the Strip'.

HGTV

From the sounds of it, the crew have no trouble making their clients happy. "I am so excited to work with Kelly, but I think I'm even more excited to be watching the guys work," one homeowner gushed in the trailer, with a giggle.

Flip the Script will air on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET beginning July 10.

