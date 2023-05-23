Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away

Hershy Schwartz, 39, was found shot dead in his car parked outside a Miami, Fla., Wendy's in February

By Nicole Acosta
Updated on May 23, 2023 01:22 PM
Hershy Scwhartz
Hershy Scwhartz. Photo:

Hershy Schwartz/Facebook

A Florida groom-to-be was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt outside a fast food restaurant in February — and now, three months later, authorities have arrested a suspect approximately 350 miles away from the crime scene, according to multiple news outlets.

Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, was taken into custody May 17 in Jacksonville on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed carjacking, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Hershy Schwartz, NBC Miami, WPLG/Local 10 News and News4Jax reports.

Redmon, who was released from prison last September, is being held without bond, NBC Miami reports. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Redmon is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Schwartz, a well-known member of his Orthodox Jewish community in South Florida, during what North Miami Beach police officials called an “armed carjacking gone wrong,” on Feb. 19, per the affidavit cited by WPLG. 

Schwartz's fiancée, Rosie Brustowsky, told NBC Miami she is comforted by news of the arrest, but she added, "That doesn't bring [Schwartz] back."

Schwartz was reportedly a week from exchanging vows with Brutowsky in his home state of New York when he was found shot dead inside his car in the parking lot of a Miami Wendy’s, according to WPLG.

"Our detectives believe Redmon targeted Mr. Hershy Schwartz to steal his car,” North Miami Beach Chief of Police Harvette Smith said during a Thursday press conference.

“But to put it simple, this was an armed carjacking gone wrong and they stole his life," the chief added. "Fingerprint evidence and ballistic evidence is what linked Redmon to this crime. In addition, it was good, old-fashioned detective work."

After the fatal shooting, Redmon allegedly made phone calls and sent text messages to his apparent girlfriend, as well as her son — both of whom were jailed at the time — using Schwartz’s cell phone, according to the affidavit obtained by WPLG. The affidavit alleges Redmon told them about the deadly incident.

Following the February tragedy, Schwartz was remembered by friend friend Yehuda Kaploun as someone who “brought a smile” to everyone’s face, according to NBC Miami.

