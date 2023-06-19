Hero Shelter Dog Saves Another Pup's Life with Emergency Blood Donation: 'A Really Sweet Puppy'

Carlton, a rescue dog at Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah, Georgia, donated blood to save an adopted dog struggling with health issues

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
Updated on June 19, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Hero Rescue Dog
Photo:

Renegade Paws Rescue

Talk about a loyal furry friend!

When an adopted dog in Georgia needed an emergency blood transfusion, pit bull mix Carlton saved the day. The courageous canine donated blood to the other dog, named Breeze, so the pet could get the surgery they desperately needed.

Unlike Breeze, Carlton, who is being lauded as a hero by his local community, is still searching for a home. He is available for adoption at Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah, Georgia. 

Courageous Carlton helped the other dog because Breeze, who was previously adopted from Renegade’s sister shelter, One Love, needed an immediate blood transfusion to undergo “intensive exploratory surgery” in early June because he was experiencing internal bleeding, according to a Facebook post from his owner

Hero Rescue Dog

Renegade Paws Rescue


Renegade's director and co-founder Jennifer Taylor said that when Breeze's owner came to the shelter in need, they knew they had to move quickly and that Carlton would be the perfect donor. 

"We knew that he'd be a good boy," Taylor told PEOPLE. "Some dogs aren't going to sit still while they draw a big syringe of blood. He's just a really sweet puppy."

The decision to volunteer Carlton as the donor also involved health factors, including the weight requirements for blood donation and the necessary heartworm-negative status. 

Hero Rescue Dog

Renegade Paws Rescue

Carlton's blood donation made Breeze's surgery possible by elevating the dog's red blood cell count. Because of the rescue dog's donation, veterinarians successfully found the source of Breeze's internal bleeding. 

Breeze's owner wrote on Facebook that he and his dog are "very grateful to Renegade Paws Rescue and hero dog Carlton for the gift of blood and life."

Both dogs recovered well after their procedures. Carlton is back to his playful self. 

"He was a little groggy that first day, but he's actually really good now," Taylor said. "He's in good spirits; he's playing fetch in the yards and having playgroups with his friends."

Hero Rescue Dog

Renegade Paws Rescue


Following his donation, Carlton enjoyed a weekend sleepover with his brother, Anchor, at Anchor's adoptive home to take a break from the shelter during his recovery. 

Carlton was rescued with his brother in December 2022 by a Good Samaritan who called Renegade Paws Rescue in a panic after finding the puppies across the street from one of the shelter's buildings. Taylor said both dogs were "very, very skinny" and that Anchor had a large wound when the dogs were rescued. Both pups were placed into foster homes shortly after being found.

Hero Rescue Dog

Renegade Paws Rescue


Despite his sweet nature and sociability with other dogs and people, Carlton has yet to find his forever home. Taylor attributes this to the "hardships" he has faced as a black pit bull. 

"It's very hard to get them adopted here," Taylor said. "People are afraid of them, and there are a lot of stereotypes that go on where the pit bull breed is concerned."

"If I didn't have as many dogs as I have, I'd take him home," Taylor added.

To learn more about Carlton and 500 other dogs in Renegade Paws Rescue's care and how to bring them home, visit the organization's website.

