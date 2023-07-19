Hero Dog Receives $2,000 Reward for Role in Locating Escaped Prison Inmate

A Pennsylvania dog helped police bring a tense, nine-day search to an end on Saturday — and he was handsomely rewarded for his heroic efforts.

On Tuesday, Tucker, a chocolate Labrador retriever and Chesapeake Bay retriever mix was presented with a $2,000 cash reward by Warren Crime Stoppers for his role in recapturing prison inmate Michael Charles Burham, who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison using bed sheets on July 7.

Shortly after Burham's escape, the Jamestown Police Department in New York issued a warning, declaring Burham, 34, "very dangerous" and urging the public to "be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary."



And that's precisely what Tucker did. According to WJET, the 6-year-old dog was exploring the woods behind his Warren County, Pennsylvania, home on Friday afternoon when he suddenly began barking for his owners, Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

"Usually, if I call him, he comes right back to the house," Ron told ABC News. "He wouldn't."

The couple went into their backyard to investigate, expecting to find a hiker or fisherman near the creek on their property — but instead, they discovered Burham.



"Suddenly, this person stands up, and it's Michael — I recognize him right away," Ron told ABC News, adding that he noticed Burham's tattoos, which had been featured in news reports.

During a news conference following Burham's capture, the dog owners said that after finding Burham, they recalled the warnings about the fugitive being considered dangerous and retreated inside their home, where they called 911, per ABC News.

Michael Burham was captured by police on Saturday after nine days on the run. Pennsylvania State Police via AP

Police rushed to the scene, using detection canines to track down Burham, who was discovered "tired and worn out" and taken into custody.

To thank him for his help, Tucker was presented with his reward at a special ceremony on Tuesday. The $2,000 is part of the $22,000 in reward money offered during the search, per Erie News Now.

U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers put up $10,000 each for information leading to Burham's capture. The outlet reported plans are in place for Tucker's owners to receive the remaining reward money.

As for Tucker, his owners used some of the $2,000 reward money they received to spoil their dog with goodies: a new collar, a bucket of tennis balls, some toys, and a tasty treat, per ABC News.



"There is a ribeye streak in the fridge waiting for him after all this is over," Cindy said at the Tuesday news conference.



Burham's escape made headlines and left area residents on edge as police undertook their extensive search throughout Warren County and into areas of New York.

The Jamestown Police Department announced on social media on July 7 that officials discovered that Burham had escaped from the Warren County Prison in northern Pennsylvania and was on the loose.

Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said at a press conference at the time that Burham, who was being held on arson and burglary charges, was last seen around 11:20 p.m. on July 6 wearing an orange/white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and Crocs shoes, per ABC News.

Stelter said Burham had made his escape in the recreational yard by "elevating himself" on top of exercise equipment in order to reach the metal-grated roof before lowering himself to the ground using bed sheets tied together. He then fled the prison on foot.

Following his capture on Saturday, authorities prepared "an isolation cell at Warren County Jail" for Burham, where he was expected to remain for the weekend. He would later be transferred to a different prison to the one he escaped from, officials told CNN.

