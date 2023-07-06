'Hero' Dad of 3 Who Survived 9/11 Drowns Trying to Save Kids During Boating Trip on Lake Michigan

Luke Laidley was on his second day of working with Morgan Stanley when the Sept. 11 attacks took place

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 10:01AM EDT
Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake

An Illinois man who survived 9/11 died earlier this week while trying to save children after a rafting accident.

Luke Laidley’s boat had been pulling a raft carrying several children near Centennial Park Beach on the Fourth of July when it overturned, fire officials told ABC 7 Chicago.

After jumping off his vessel into Lake Michigan to save some of the children who had been struggling to swim, Laidley, 43, reportedly went underwater for about a minute before other people on the boat were able to pull him and the children out. 

They performed CPR on the father of three, though he was taken to the hospital in serious condition and later died, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Laidley’s family recalled to the news station that he was a “true family man” and someone who “lived a hero’s song” after surviving the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

They said he had been born and raised in Chicago and graduated from Boston College with a degree in finance before he decided to move to New York City to take his first job with investment bank Morgan Stanley. 

Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake
A photo of fire rescue on the scene of the incident at Lake Michigan.

The company had been the largest tenant in Tower 2 of the World Trade Center, and it was Laidley’s second day on the job when the Sept. 11 attacks took place. He had been on the sixth floor and was able to get safely out of the building, per ABC 7 Chicago.

His family said he later wrote of surviving 9/11: "I encourage all of us to count our blessings each and every day. Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself."

After the tragic event, Laidley moved back to Chicago, where he continued his career in finance and eventually met his wife Lauren, with whom he went on to have three kids: Lucas, 7, Vivian, 5, and Logan, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Luke lived his life guided by his experiences and he had several that allowed him to bestow compassion, love, inspiration, and leadership to others. He lived a hero's song,” his family told ABC 7 Chicago.

“His philosophy was to ‘Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself,’ ” they continued. “A life lived with purpose. A life lived to serve for others. A life lived as a hero.”

Related Articles
Connecticut Boy Pranked at Target
8-Year-Old Boy Surprised with Target Shopping Spree After Being Pranked at the Store
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
Deep shadows and sun-lit sandstone rocks of this steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado River, Arizona.
57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Hiking Grand Canyon in 100-Degree Heat
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
Â Car Crashes into New Hampshire Bar, Injuring Dozens Including Man Pinned in Bathroom
Car Crashes into New Hampshire Restaurant, Injuring Dozens and Pinning Man Inside Bathroom
Paul Little, the man who won $3 million in January from a lottery ticket officials said was stolen from him by a convenience store worker. Photo by Massachusetts State Lottery
Man Finally Collects $3 Million Lotto Win After Ticket Was Stolen by Cashier
Golden Ears Provincial Park, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Missing Canadian Teen Walks Out of Wilderness After Getting Lost for 2 Days
Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trailâs cliff while hiking with family, authorities say
Dad, 40, Dead After Falling 100 Feet from a Hiking Trail in Oregon
Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, Father Drowns Saving Kids
Pa. Father Fishing with 3-Year-Old Son Drowns After Saving Children Struggling in Creek
Attraction Fury 325 in the theme park Carowinds on August 19, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
N.C. Roller Coaster Shut Down After Man Spots Crack in Support Beam as the Ride Goes By (Video)
Lake Gladewater
Texas Man Dead After Jumping Off 40-Foot Embankment into Shallow Portion of Lake
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'