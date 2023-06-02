Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin are red carpet official!

The couple walked the red carpet together for the first time on Thursday, at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

"I brought my girlfriend and my sister," Eikenberry, 24, tells PEOPLE at the event, held at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, joking that he was "new to all this" when it comes to dating someone in the public eye.

As for Delilah, also 24, has a little more experience being in the spotlight as the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Her parents both luckily approve of their daughter's relationship with Eikenberry, he says.

"I mean, that's what they said!" Eikenberry laughs. "Harry gives me talks."

On the red carpet, Eikenberry and Delilah posed for photos together on the carpet. Delilah, dressed in a sexy black, backless gown, then hung back with Eikenberry's sister as her Euphoria actor beau spoke with press.

"She's so supportive, and you know, she's pursuing her music career and she's amazing," he adds sincerely of the "Nothing Lasts Forever" singer, who records simply under the moniker Delilah Belle.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Delilah, who also has a sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, left California after high school to attend college in New York City. Harry has commended his daughters for how they have been able to handle both their own fame and their parents' fame, saying n November 2021 that they've "done an extraordinary job of keeping it together."

Meanwhile, with his own budding career, Eikenberry shared what viewers can expect to learn from his character Doug in The Crowded Room. "Be nice to people," he says. "We're going to learn lessons. Check in on people."

The series also stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, all of whom were out promoting the project on Thursday.

Eikenberry — a Brooklyn native who is also a model — says he filmed most of his scenes in upstate New York and is a big fan of the late '70s, the time period in which the series takes place.

"I'm obsessed with the '70s. We were shooting upstate New York for a lot of it and I actually didn't get to be a part of the New York City set, which would have been awesome. This is where my parents grew up. But seeing the cars, the vintage cars was awesome."

The Crowded Room will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, June 9, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 28.

