Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Step Out in London at 'The Witcher' Season 3 Premiere

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso enjoyed a glam night out.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the season 3 premiere of Netflix's The Witcher in London on Wednesday.

It marks Cavill's final time as lead character Geralt of Rivia; Liam Hemsworth will take on the role in the upcoming fourth season.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill, 40, wrote on Instagram in October.

"As with the greatest of literary characters," he continued, "I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," he concluded at the time.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Cavill and TV executive Viscuso made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York City premiere of his movie Enola Holmes 2 in October. They first went public with their relationship in April 2021, when Cavill posted a photo on Instagram calling her "my beautiful and brilliant love."

They announced in December that they are collaborating on an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Viscuso wrote on her Instagram at the time, "Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home. The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you."

"Building a cinematic universe with Henry, our team at Amazon, and the empire that is Games Workshop, is an honor and a pleasure. To the community: thank you for the warm welcome. We hope to do you proud," she added.