Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Step Out in London at 'The Witcher' Season 3 Premiere

The third season of the Netflix show marks marks Cavill's final time as lead character Geralt of Rivia

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 05:54PM EDT
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
Photo:

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso enjoyed a glam night out.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the season 3 premiere of Netflix's The Witcher in London on Wednesday.

It marks Cavill's final time as lead character Geralt of Rivia; Liam Hemsworth will take on the role in the upcoming fourth season.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill, 40, wrote on Instagram in October.

"As with the greatest of literary characters," he continued, "I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," he concluded at the time.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Cavill and TV executive Viscuso made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York City premiere of his movie Enola Holmes 2 in October. They first went public with their relationship in April 2021, when Cavill posted a photo on Instagram calling her "my beautiful and brilliant love."

They announced in December that they are collaborating on an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Viscuso wrote on her Instagram at the time, "Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home. The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you."

"Building a cinematic universe with Henry, our team at Amazon, and the empire that is Games Workshop, is an honor and a pleasure. To the community: thank you for the warm welcome. We hope to do you proud," she added.

Related Articles
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
Everything to Know About 'Superman: Legacy'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Anthony Mackie Wrote Letters to Marvel About Wanting to Play Black Panther Before Being Cast as Falcon
Anthony Mackie Wrote Letters to Marvel About Wanting to Play Black Panther Before Being Cast as Falcon
Liam Neeson film Retribution
Liam Neeson’s Morning Commute Turns Deadly with a Ticking Bomb in ‘Retribution’ Trailer: Watch
The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of American actor Johnny Depp (L), rock artists Alice Cooper (R) and Joe Perry (not seen) gives concert at the Life Park Istanbul on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye
Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'
Mel Brooks attends the opening night gala for the 2023
Mel Brooks Celebrates 97th Birthday and Honorary Oscar: 'Very Happy to Still Be Alive' (Exclusive)
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 300 More Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Report
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Over 300 Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Reports
Monica Bellucci attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening; Tim Burton attends "Tim Burton, The Labyrinth" exhibition
Monica Bellucci Confirms Relationship with Her 'Beetlejuice 2' Director Tim Burton: 'I Love Him'
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.
Rebel Wilson Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos of Engagement Ring Selection Process at Tiffany & Co.
Jason Biggs Pie promo with EDWARDS Desserts
Jason Biggs Describes 'American Pie' Scene as 'a Turning Point in My Life': 'You Just Go for It' (Exclusive)
Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone-Produced Doc ‘Relighting Candles’ Shines Light on One Man’s Charity (Exclusive)
Aristotle and Dante, film still
See the Emotional Trailer for 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to TimothÃ©e Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: âI Don't Like That He Didn't Get My Permissionâ
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'