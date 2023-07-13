This Mattress Is Great for Back Pain, According to Our Tester — and It’s 25% Off Today

It’s estimated that we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, but if you have back pain, a good portion of that time is likely spent tossing, turning, and staring up at the ceiling wishing (or perhaps begging) for a more restful slumber.

A big factor in a painful sleep pattern could in part be the fault of your mattress: sleeping on something that’s too soft or too firm will have adverse effects, Dr. Alopi Patel, a double board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management specialist tells PEOPLE Tested. “Historically, and even in certain cultures, sleeping on hard surfaces was encouraged, but the key is having the right balance of firm[ness] and soft[ness],” he explains.

As such, we in the PEOPLE Tested lab laid on 18 medium-firm mattresses and even took them home and slept on them for up to a month to determine the best pain-quashing models. One of them that we deemed “Best Plush” comes from the popular mattress brand, Helix, and is currently 25 percent off for a limited time.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Helix

It’s one thing to be in pain while you try to doze off. But being achy and hot? Now that’s a non-negotiable. Helix aimed to solve both of those problems with its Midnight Luxe mattress that boasts an all-over medium firmness, zoned lumbar support, and a quilted pillow top with a Tencel cover designed for maximum airflow to regulate your body temperature. You can also upgrade to a GlacioTex Cooling Cover which pulls heat away from your body for an even cooler sleep.

Our tester said that the mattress reminded them of something they’d find at a resort — its plush feel was akin to sleeping on a cloud, as if they were “sinking into sleep” each night. They also noted that each morning, they would wake up in the same position they fell asleep in, essentially eliminating the act of tossing and turning throughout the night, and that their overall sleep quality drastically improved while snoozing on the mattress.

On top of the mattress’s exceptional quality, the level of customer care is also noteworthy. For starters, you’re able to try it for 100 days before deciding whether you want to keep it at zero risk. It also ships for free and arrives boxed, which might sound unappealing until you unwrap it and watch it expand before your eyes in a matter of minutes. You’re also covered by a 15-year warranty should anything happen. If all of that doesn’t sound appealing enough, you also get two free pillows with your purchase, which our tester said provide great neck support.

Now through Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET, Helix is having a 25 percent-off sitewide sale, so you can snag a Queen Midnight Luxe Mattress for nearly $600 off. It’s not only endorsed by PEOPLE Tested, but the American Chiropractic Association, too, so you can (quite literally) rest assured that you’re getting a great deal on a quality mattress.

Head to Helix now to get the Midnight Luxe Mattress at one of the brand’s biggest discounts of the year.

