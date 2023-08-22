Helen Mirren on Finding Balance for Her Golda Meir Makeup: 'You're Wandering into Dangerous Territory'

The actress portrays Israel's late prime minister Golda Meir in "Golda," in theaters Friday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir
Helen Mirren (left) and Helen Mirren portraying Golda Meir in GOLDA (right). Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Paramount+; Bleecker Street Media /Courtesy Everett Collection

Helen Mirren's physical transformation for Golda was a new experience for the actress.

Mirren, 78, told DuJour magazine about the new film, in which she plays former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. She said she and the film's makeup department "went through various manifestations" to get her look for the part right.

“Eventually we got to a point where we felt it was sufficient but hopefully not too much. With that sort of makeup, you’re wandering into dangerous territory," the Oscar winner said. "Obviously, it’s there and you can’t say it’s not there. But on the other hand, the audience knows I’m not an Irish woman living in Montana.”

Mirren added that she felt closely entwined with Meir during filming, noting she would think about "that acting thing: am I becoming her or is she becoming me?"

“I’ve never done anything like that before. It was an adventure," she said. "I got so used to being that person in the daytime that when the makeup all came off and I saw myself as I am, I’d forgotten that was what I looked like."

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in First Trailer for 'Golda'

Jasper Wolf/Bleecker Street Media

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There’s a picture the crew made of me and Golda, and we’re in identical outfits," Mirren added to DuJour. "She’s turning to me and saying something, and I’m looking forward with a cigarette. It’s really powerful.”

Mirren's casting as Meir, Israel's first woman prime minister, was met with criticism that a non-Jewish person should not portray Meir onscreen.

Mirren previously told the Daily Mail that she told Golda director Guy Nattiv: "'Look, Guy, I'm not Jewish, and if you want to think about that, and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.' But he very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went."

"She was Golda," Nattiv, 50, told DuJour, adding that he never interacted with Mirren while she was not in costume during filming. "Working with her was a dream come true.”

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in First Trailer for 'Golda'

Jasper Wolf/Bleecker Street Media

Golda, per a synopsismeets its title character as she is "faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction" in 1973, as Egypt, Syria and a number of other Middle Eastern countries launched a surprise attack on Israel. The movie also stars Liev Schreiber as then-American Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whom Meir negotiates with for military and diplomatic aid from the United States to end the conflict.

"I do believe it is a discussion that has to be had — it's utterly legitimate," Mirren previously told the Daily Mail last year of discussion over whether she should play a notable Jewish figure. She posed the question: "You know, if someone who's not Jewish can't play Jewish, does someone who's Jewish play someone who's not Jewish? There's a lot of terrible unfairness in my profession."

Golda is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
See Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Writer/director Nia Vardalos stars as "Toula" in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release
Watch Nia Vardalos Expertly Recap the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Movies Before New Sequel (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling behind the scenes filming Barbie's "I'm just ken"
See Ryan Gosling Rehearse His 'I'm Just Ken' Musical Number in Behind-the-Scenes 'Barbie' Video
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
Michael Cera remebers Riahanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Michael Cera Recalls Rihanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Jamie Foxx stops by Sea Casa Mexican restaurant in Westlake Village
Jamie Foxx Grabs Lunch From California Restaurant Following Tulum Vacation
Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile
Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone Star in Twisty Trailer for 'Reptile'
Good Burger 2
'Good Burger 2' Teaser: See Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Reunite in First Look (Exclusive)
Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall and Dakota Fanning stars as Emma Collins in Columbia PIctures THE EQUALIZER 3.
Dakota Fanning Says Reuniting with Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3' Was a 'Dream Come True' (Exclusive)
SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS,
Original 'Snow White' Director's Son, 91, Slams Disney's Upcoming Remake as 'Woke': 'Not into Any of That'
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc (Exclusive)
Britt Robertson Stars in Official Trailer for 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer
See Britt Robertson in Trailer for College Comedy 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer' (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Mom a Happy Birthday
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Her Mom a Happy Birthday: 'Thank You for Always Believing in My Dreams'