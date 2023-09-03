Helen Mirren’s Date Night Dress Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple, and Similar Styles Start at $26

Long-sleeve floral dresses for the win

By Tanisha Pina
Published on September 3, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Helen Mirren Floral Dress Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

A long-sleeve floral dress is an essential piece of any transitional wardrobe — a fact recently reiterated by Helen Mirren on an evening stroll in Santa Monica. 

The actress was spotted looking elegant and comfortable in a blue long-sleeve dress covered in a playful white floral pattern, making a case for the versatility and convenience of the silhouette, especially as temperatures begin to cool. Walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Taylor Hackford, Mirren paired the dress with bright cherry red ballet flats and matching headband. 

Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Though seemingly simple, the timeless impact of a long-sleeve floral dress in the fall can’t be underestimated. While the extra fabric on the arms brings the practicality of the changing season, the floral prints and designs embody the feeling of levity and softness that is the last days of the summer. 

Dress them up with a jean or leather jacket, or take a page out of Mirren’s book and play up the accessories — no matter how you style floral dresses, there are endless options for just about every style and budget out there. 

In preparation for life post-Labor Day, read on below for some of the best Helen Mirren-inspired long-sleeve dresses for fall, starting at just $26.

Floral Dresses Inspired by Helen Mirren

Amazon Essentials Classic Wrap Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress

Amazon

This Amazon Essentials option might just be one of the most versatile and wallet-friendly dresses on the list, with its effortless wrap design and a variety of colors and prints to choose from. Offered in sizes up to 6X, the long-sleeve style is made with a mid-weight jersey fabric, complete with beautiful hand draping that will give you a polished look — for work or play — in an instant.

Reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the dress, calling the fit “excellent” and praising how the style “​​beautifully hugs [the] body.”

Blencot Floral Maxi Cocktail Dress

Amazon BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Dress

Amazon

There’s also this long-sleeve cocktail option that is an elegant, occasion-ready take on the floral dress — and you don’t have to simply take our word for it. The style has earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it the “perfect wedding guest dress” and noting that the fit is “very flattering and forgiving.” 

Available in a handful of stylish prints and unique solid colors, the chiffon-like dress material is accompanied by a dramatic deep V-neckline for ultimate impact on a budget at just $50.

Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve floral dresses inspired by Helen Mirren’s latest date night look.  

Moon River Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Nordstrom Moon River Floral Long Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Nordstrom

Prettygarden Floral Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Print Boho Dress

Amazon

ElizaJ Floral Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

Nordstrom Rack Eliza J Floral Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

Nordstrom Rack

BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

