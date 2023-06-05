Helen Mirren Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Sparkly Hot Pink Sequin Dress

The 'Queen' actress attended the Ora! Film Festival in Italy in a gorgeous hot pink ankle-length dress with a cinched waist and matching hot pink headband

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on June 5, 2023 04:18 PM
Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Dame Helen Mirren is pretty in hot pink! 

The Queen actress, 77, attended the Ora! Film Festival in Italy on Sunday in a gorgeous hot pink ankle-length dress with a cinched waist and matching hot pink headband. 

Mirren’s dress — a fitting nod to the Barbiecore trend — featured pink, white and silver sequins and long, flared sleeves, not to mention the waist was adorned with a pink beaded belt. 

The actress, who stars in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious movies, Fast X, paired her dress with silver open-toe sandals, silver hoop earrings and a bright pink headband. Mirren wore her long silver hair down and kept her makeup subdued, wearing just a hint of pink lip color.

Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Mirren turned heads a couple weeks ago when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony in full fairy tale regalia including a floor-length periwinkle gown with a deep plunging neckline and a jaw-dropping hairstyle.

Mirren's gorgeous long-sleeve, formfitting dress featured folds around the waistline and an elaborate bustle in the back. She paired silver Sole Bliss sandals with a black fan with #WorthIt written on it (a nod to her partnership with L'Oréal Paris) with her gown.

Mirren's jewelry was understated but lovely, including a chunky silver link necklace with pendant and drop earrings. The Calendar Girls actress also rocked periwinkle nails to match her dress.

But what grabbed everyone's attention on the festival's infamous red carpet was the actress' spectacular hair!

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Helen Mirren attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Mirren's naturally gray hair was colored a gorgeous blue-purple ombré and piled high on her head in a messy updo. Pieces of gray, blue and purple hair shone brightly as she posed on the carpet, occasionally demurely using her fan to stay cool.

The award-winning actress went dramatic with her makeup, wearing a bright pink lip and heavily lined eyes.

Mirren hasn't been shy about her love of changing up her hair color. In 2019, she told PEOPLE that embracing her natural hair color has allowed her to have fun experimenting with fun temporary wash-out hues too, like when she went pink at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

"I was watching an episode of America's Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me," Mirren said.

