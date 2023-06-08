Celebrity Parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate Son Gunner's Preschool Graduation: 'Tears of Joy' “I have had so many tears of joy and reflection,” Heidi wrote on Instagram with pictures of her preschool graduate By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 10:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Heidi Montag/Instagram Time is flying by for Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt! The parents of two took to Instagram on Thursday to share that their five-year-old son Gunner Stone has graduated preschool. Heidi Montag Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary to Spencer Pratt: 'It's Been a Dream' Alongside a series of photos from Gunner's graduation ceremony, Heidi expressed: "Time is flying by! Gunner has graduated from preschool! Oh my gosh, I have had so many tears of joy and reflection. 🥺💕." The photo collection showed the graduate dressed in formal attire with a light blue bottom-up shirt, dark gray dress jacket, and khaki pants. The proud parents gifted the graduate a sunflower bouquet attached to a colorful, star-shaped celebratory balloon which he held on to while taking a sweet photo with his mom. In another snap, Gunner smiled while wearing his white graduate hat — tassel and all — while posing for the camera with a fellow graduate in another fun photo. Heidi Montag/Instagram Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos Spencer also participated in the celebration by showcasing pictures of the ceremony on his Instagram Story, including a glimpse of Gunner on stage. The Hills alums are also parents to son Ryker, whom they welcomed in November. Spencer Pratt/Instagram Before Ryker's arrival, Heidi took Gunner on a special mother-son bonding trip to prepare him for his baby brother’s birth. She shared snippets from the vacation on Instagram, explaining in the caption: "I wanted to have a special alone trip with @gunnerpratt before the baby comes. It was such a soul filling trip taking my angel to the place that will always feel like home. Such a blessing to have so much family time. 🙏🏼." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Heidi praised Gunner for being "loving, sweet, funny, fun, thoughtful, strong, smart" in a birthday tribute on Instagram that included photos and videos from his childhood. "I thank God on my knees for you every day," she said. "Being your mom has been the biggest blessing."