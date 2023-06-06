Heidi Montag Pratt and Kristin Cavallari Reunite for 'Barbie Girl' TikTok

Move over, Margot Robbie — there are two new Barbies in town.

The Hills stars Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag Pratt hung out on Monday and filmed a Tik Tok of themselves lip-synching a few lines of the 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.



While some things on the MTV reality show were contrived, the friendship between Cavallari and Pratt, both 36, wasn’t — and they’re still going strong. The pair, joined by fellow Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Partridge, even hit the road in 2020 for a honky tonk reunion in Nashville to that was shown on Very Cavallari.



“We had such a great time filming,” the Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE at the time. “It really felt like no time had passed! And it was just fun to be with friends I’ve had for a long time. We’re always going to have that connection, just because of what we went through together, you know? We’re always going to be in each other’s corners.”

Things weren’t always rosy on the original reality show, however, with Montag citing the “fake” narratives as a major point of tension between her and her now-husband Spencer Pratt.

"Spencer and I had the most manipulated storylines of anyone on the show," the former Celebrity Big Brother UK star told PEOPLE. "99% of the situations after season two weren't real. Most of the manipulation was about our relationship. And that was so fake. I would never be in the kind of relationship that was portrayed on TV. But it's hard when you're getting paid millions of dollars to go along with it. It was very challenging."



The longtime lovebirds appear to be doing well today, though — they share sons Gunner, 5, and Ryker, 6 months.

Meanwhile, Cavallari is “having fun” on the dating scene after her splitting from football player Jay Cutler in 2020. “This is the first time in my life I've really dated," she Jennifer Hudson earlier this year on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."

The mom of three is hoping to set a healthy example. "I wanted [my kids] to see me happy and see me eventually — not right now, but eventually — see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated," she said.

