Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation

Leni soaked up the sun while on her dad's boat in the South of France

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on August 18, 2023 01:26PM EDT
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Olumi Klum is looking fabulous in the South of France.

The model, 19, was spotted on Wednesday enjoying some time on her father Flavio Briatore’s yacht. Sporting a blue and orange bikini, Leni caught some rays as she hung out on the luxurious vessel.

Leni was also seen jumping from the yacht into the blue sea by herself, as well as with a friend.

Like her mother, Leni has carved out a successful modeling career. December 2020 saw the then-16-year-old make her modeling debut alongside her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue. The pair looked glamorous as they sported matching blazers and pants with bold shades of pink, blue and green.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Also sharing her words on Instagram, Heidi couldn't help but gush about how proud she was of her daughter. "I'm so proud of you,” she wrote. “And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman.”

The mother of four added that her daughter was her own person and not a “mini-me.”

Leni and Heidi Klum attend the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show

Franziska Krug/Getty

While Leni is Heidi's first child with Briatore, she’s also the adoptive daughter of her former Heidi's ex Seal, who adopted her in 2009. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in October 2022, Leni shared her thoughts on the "nepo baby" (the child of a celebrity) stereotype.

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni said at the time. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.”

“But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school,” she added.

Heidi, who is currently married to musician Tom Kaulitz, also shares her children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, with Seal.

