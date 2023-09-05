Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert

The supermodel shares her four kids with ex-husband Seal

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 03:29PM EDT
Heidi Klum and kids
Photo:

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum's kids are putting their supermodel genes to the test!

On Monday, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared a few posts after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance tour with two of her kids. In one post, Klum and two of her kids stand with their backs to the camera, with the mom of four holding hands with daughter Lou, 13, who is just as tall as she is.

One of her sons stands next to her, almost a full head taller. "@beyonce 🥳❤️🎉💃🏼 Happy Birthday 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 #renaissance," she wrote in the caption.

In another post, Klum and her son have their arms around each other as the supermodel rests her head on her son's shoulder. She also shared several videos from the concert itself, dancing along as Beyoncé performed on her birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum shares her four kids — daughters Lou and Leni, 19, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17 — with ex-husband Seal, 60. The kids are also close with Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 34, who considers himself an "extra dad" to his wife's children.

Although her younger children tend to stay out of the spotlight, her older daughter, Leni, is following in her mother's footsteps and pursuing a career in modeling.

Last year, Klum celebrated a bittersweet day when Leni left her college in New York City. Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, the mom of four posted a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with Leni at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Today is your big move to head off to college… 🥹😿Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," she wrote.

"Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly," Klum continued. "🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖."

During a February 2023 appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Klum talked about the possibility of having more kids.

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times," the model said. "And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" she said, snapping her fingers multiple times.

However, she eventually said that she'd "waited a long time," and revealed that she "maybe" would be open to having more children.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reflects on 'Magical' Trip to Mexico with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Everybody Was Happy'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of BeyoncÃÂ© and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photoshoot Celebrating Her 10th Birthday
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
alexis ohanian and olympia best day ever
Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia Have 'Best Day Ever' After Her 6th Birthday: 'I Love This Time'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix, 13, to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: 'Virgo Season'
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'
Khloe and True make pasta
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School