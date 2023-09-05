Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert

Heidi Klum's kids are putting their supermodel genes to the test!

On Monday, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared a few posts after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance tour with two of her kids. In one post, Klum and two of her kids stand with their backs to the camera, with the mom of four holding hands with daughter Lou, 13, who is just as tall as she is.

One of her sons stands next to her, almost a full head taller. "@beyonce 🥳❤️🎉💃🏼 Happy Birthday 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 #renaissance," she wrote in the caption.

In another post, Klum and her son have their arms around each other as the supermodel rests her head on her son's shoulder. She also shared several videos from the concert itself, dancing along as Beyoncé performed on her birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum shares her four kids — daughters Lou and Leni, 19, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17 — with ex-husband Seal, 60. The kids are also close with Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 34, who considers himself an "extra dad" to his wife's children.

Although her younger children tend to stay out of the spotlight, her older daughter, Leni, is following in her mother's footsteps and pursuing a career in modeling.

Last year, Klum celebrated a bittersweet day when Leni left her college in New York City. Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, the mom of four posted a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with Leni at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Today is your big move to head off to college… 🥹😿Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," she wrote.

"Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly," Klum continued. "🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖."

During a February 2023 appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Klum talked about the possibility of having more kids.

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times," the model said. "And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" she said, snapping her fingers multiple times.

However, she eventually said that she'd "waited a long time," and revealed that she "maybe" would be open to having more children.