Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini on Romantic Getaway with Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is doing the most while she wears the least.

The 50-year-old model posted pictures to her 11 million followers Thursday of her boat day on the Italian coast with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Klum can be seen sporting a black and white baseball cap from DJ Tiësto’s Las Vegas show with oversized Dolce & Gabbana sunnies and a skimpy black and gold Versace bikini as she drives the boat.

She captioned the first series of photos, which features an image of her hubby showing off his toned body as he gets out of the water and ends with a cheeky snap of the German TV host from behind, “Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹”

The second series includes a pic of Klum sprawled out on the boat as she tans and a video of Klum’s abs close up and is captioned: “AMORE ❤️”

Klum accessorized the look with gold bracelets and layered necklaces — plus her diamond wedding ring.

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, in August 2019 after the pair legally wed earlier that year in February — just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the Making the Cut host said she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

heidiklum/Instagram

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop published in August 2022, the supermodel discussed her marriage with Kaulitz, joking about how the Tokio Hotel musician — who is 17 years her junior — has helped her maintain her youthful glow over the years.

"I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she quipped. "Like a vampire."

Reflecting on their romance, she also told the outlet, "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already."

Added Klum at the time: "I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."