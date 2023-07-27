Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Pack On the PDA in Steamy Vacation Photos from the Italian Coast

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz can’t seem to keep their hands off each other!

The supermodel, 50, and her hubby, 33, were sightseeing on the Italian island of Capri on Thursday when they stopped for a hug. Photos capture Klum wrapping her arms around Kaulitz as he plants a kiss on his wife, before giving her bum a tight squeeze.

The couple matched in stripes, with the America’s Got Talent judge in a loose-fitting beige and gray pants set. The musician went for solid cream pants to pair with his black-and-white tee.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Both wore sunglasses to protect against the Mediterranean sun, and Klum carried an oversized straw hat in one arm while she threw a straw beach bag over the other. The pair snapped photos of the views of the coast as they took a stroll around.

Earlier this month, Klum showcased various snaps from her European vacation with Kaulitz, where they were seen wearing coordinating pink swimwear. Klum wore a tiny pink-and-white striped two-piece bikini, pairing the summer-ready look with a tan-colored baseball cap and a bright pink cover-up blouse.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist matched Klum's outfit by wearing a similar baseball cap, with pink swim trunks and a white open button-up shirt. The couple wore the looks as they relaxed on a beach and had fun in the water.

The supermodel gave a sweet nod to their love story by writing in the caption, "Summer lovin 🥰❤️." Klum also shared a look at their romance by including a glimpse of another travel day where they matched in brown earth tones.

Klum wore a pastel cover-up with floral accents on top of a string bikini as her second travel outfit. Kaulitz wore a sleeveless T-shirt, brown and white patterned swim trunks, and a brown baseball cap paired with slide sandals.

Klum ended the Instagram post by sharing a fun photo of herself enjoying ice cream and a video clip of herself smiling as she lay in bed in a strapless, white dress.

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After tying the knot in February 2019, the happy couple have enjoyed many trips together. They kicked off 2023 by soaking in a hot tub in Aspen, Colorado, and enjoyed another boat outing in Antibes, France, in May.

Recently, the pair spent time in Paris amid Fashion Week, and the Making the Cut co-host shared a series of Instagram photos that included snaps of them dining in a café and clinking their wine glasses together in a car. "Je t'aime 🇫🇷 ❤️😘" she wrote.