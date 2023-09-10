Heidi Klum Teases ‘Really Extra’ Halloween 2023 Costume: ‘I Have Had Sleepless Nights Over It’

"I feel like it's going to be good," Klum said of her upcoming Halloween costume in a new interview

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 06:57PM EDT
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Heidi Klum has been losing sleep thinking of a Halloween costume that will top what she wore last year.

Known for her elaborate and over-the-top Halloween costumes, the supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge, 50, teased her upcoming look while speaking with the Daily Mail on the red carpet at a taping for the show earlier this week.

“It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra. I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me," she told the publication. “I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

Heidi Klum attends the red carpet for America's Got Talent Season 18 Live Show at Hotel Dena on September 05, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Heidi Klum.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing last year's lifelike worm costume for the return of her Halloween bash in 2022, Klum shared that “this time around,” the “same thing” is happening where her team has expressed concerns about what she wants to wear this October.

“They were like, ‘A worm, really?’” she recalled. “They kind of wanted me to think of a plan B and a plan C, but I'm not like that. For me, it is plan A.'”

“If you are thinking of all different other things, then it's not going to be a success or it's not going to be that major,' the supermodel explained of going all in on “plan A.”

"Everyone around is always like, 'Think of something different. This is crazy. And the worm is crazy,'" she added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for her 2022 Halloween party. Taylor Hill/Getty


Klum shocked party-goers in the head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges, a curved head and a long tail.

While she was accompanied by husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman with a bloody eye last year, Klum told the Daily Mail that her family “is not involved” with her 2023 costume.

“I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down,” she said. "There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel previously told PEOPLE at her party in New York City last year that she would start planning her Halloween 2023 costume the day after she celebrated the spooky holiday.

"Tomorrow," Klum teased at the time, referring to November 1, 2022. "When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]."

Related Articles
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Home in 'Halloween' Movie Up for Sale
Donyale Luna, Zendaya
Law Roach Compares Zendaya’s 'Beauty and Calmness' to First Black Supermodel Donyale Luna (Exclusive)
Horror Nights
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood: What Not to Miss from the Scariest Event Yet
Sofia Richie Teases Upcoming Clothing Line on Instagram
Sofia Richie Teases Upcoming Fashion Line with Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Photos: 'SRG'
Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum Is All Smiles in a Bright Floral Minidress in Pasadena for 'America's Got Talent' Taping
Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Thanksgiving trailer
A Killer Pilgrim Menaces Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Slasher
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'
UpTV's holiday movies
UPtv's 2023 Christmas Lineup Includes 8 New Movies, a Gaither Special and 45 Days of Fa La Las (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum Says She Almost Drew Childbirth Instead of Her Wedding During 'AGT' Magic Act (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh, winner of The British Icon Award attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Goes Braless in Punk Bride-Inspired Look at the ELLE Style Awards
Heidi Klum and kids
Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert
Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley Host a Labor Day Weekend Barbecue at Home
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Teases Dad Ethan Hawke for Being Photographed ‘Trying to’ Flirt with Rihanna
Ina Garten Soaks Up 'Last Official Day of Summer' with Husband Jeffrey in the Hamptons
Ina Garten Soaks Up 'Last Official Day of Summer' with Husband Jeffrey in the Hamptons
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'