Heidi Klum Takes Bikini Break with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sardinia – See the Pics!

The couple spent time on their Italian getaway sunbathing on the beach and enjoying a boat ride

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 12, 2023 12:57AM EDT
Heidi Klum on vacation
Heidi Klum on vacation. Photo:

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum is celebrating a romantic summer in the Mediterranean.

The model, 50, was recently spotted with her husband Tom Kaulitz on vacation in Sardinia. Klum and Kaulitz, who have been married since February 2019, spent time on their Italian getaway sunbathing on the beach and enjoying a boat ride.

The former Project Runway host wore a stylish two-piece leopard-print bikini paired with a black baseball cap and silver sunglasses for the outing, adding a pop of color by rocking a bright red nail color. She completed the look by styling her hair in loose waves. Kaulitz, 33, kept it casual by wearing a white T-shirt, black shades, and a brown baseball cap.

Heidi Klum packed on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz as they spent their vacation on the beach in Sardinia.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock/SplashNews.com

The spotting comes after the TV personality shared scenes from another Italian vacation in an Instagram post in June. Klum teased their latest travel adventure by sharing a photo onboard an airplane on her Instagram Story on Tuesday and a photo alongside the Tokio Hotel rocker on an elevator.

The two have often bonded over their love of travel. For New Year's Eve, Klum shared a photograph of herself soaking in a hot tub in Aspen with Kaulitz. After attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, they were spotted boarding a boat in Antibes, France.

Heidi Klum on vacation

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

The couple has also found a connection through their shared German background. Speaking about Kaulitz in a September 2018 conversation with PEOPLE, Klum said: "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far, so good."

Klum added that she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life in a January 2020 interview with PEOPLE.

Heidi Klum on vacation

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," she said. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Klum highlighted their four-year wedding anniversary by sharing an Instagram post filled with intimate moments in their relationship with the caption, "love of my life."

