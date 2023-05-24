Heidi Klum Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Dramatic Gown at Cannes

Heidi Klum shined in a body-baring yellow bodice at the Cannes Film Festival and had an almost unnoticeable wardrobe malfunction in the outfit

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 24, 2023 04:21 PM
Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Photo:

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Heidi Klum almost bared it all on the red carpet.

The model and America's Got Talent judge looked vibrant when attending Wednesday's Cannes Film Festival premiere for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant – an 1885-set period piece about a French chef who falls in love with a cook on his staff.

Klum, 49, walked the carpeted stairs in a bright yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown; the look flowed as she walked with a long trailing cape following behind her. In addition to bejeweled shoulders, there was a long slit up her leg, reaching all the way to her hip, and body-baring cut-outs that formed a diamond shape on her chest, allowing for a bit of underboob to shine through. 

The star wore her two-toned shaggy blonde hair down with bangs reaching just below her eyebrows. She opted for soft glam makeup done by Ash K Holm and finished the look with fully translucent heels.

Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

However, she had an almost-unnoticeable nip slip while posing for photos at the ultra-exclusive event. 

Because of the nearly-not-there chest coverings, when Klum raised and lowered her arms to show off the flowing cape, a slight sliver of her nipple peeped out from the golden bodice. Though, rightfully so, she didn't let it faze her, keeping her smile and confidence as she continued to pose for pictures on the carpet. 

Klum showed off the look on her Instagram with a video, vibing to the tune of "Moonlight" by Kali Uchis, and captioning the short clip "CANNES 💛."

Klum has always been one to take pride in her body, never shying away from a showy design and sexually liberated silhouette.

Recently she attended her good friend Kim Petras' release party for her musical collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Alone," in an ultra-revealing, thong-baring gold mini dress.

To the tune of the lyrics of the new song, Klum showed off her dress for the night in an Instagram video. In the clip, she has her back turned to the camera, showing off her stringy black thong with circular gold accents peeking out from her plunging, shimmering, gold chainmail dress.

The Germany's Next Top Model host paired the extravagant undergarment and dress combo with thigh-high black boots, a red clutch, a black boa that she held on her arm and a simple gold necklace that fans got a peek at when she turned around at the end of the clip.

