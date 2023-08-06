Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'

The supermodel has been enjoying a visit to the island of Capri with husband Tom Kaulitz

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on August 6, 2023 06:51PM EDT
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum wears a brown string bikini while visiting the Italian island of Capri. Photo:

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is vacationing in style!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 50, showed off her toned figure in a tiny brown string bikini in a photo shared on Instagram.

Klum can be seen gazing at the Mediterranean waters while holding a blue coffee cup. She captioned the post, “Bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹.”

The America’s Got Talent judge has been documenting her destination getaway with hubby Tom Kaulitz on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a series of photos from their day trip together. Klum first posted a shot of herself beside an engraved carving of a man sailing inside a rock formation. She wore a pink and brown zebra print bra top and matching skirt. 

She also posted video footage of her and Kaulitz, 33, driving through the Italian countryside on a scooter. “Bella Italia 🇮🇹 ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

A few days earlier, Klum shared a selfie featuring her musician husband as the two sailed off the coast of Capri. “We L❤️VE you, Capri 🇮🇹,” she captioned the post.

In the snapshot, Klum could be seen lying on her back on the boat while Kaulitz leaned over her. One of Capri's famous rock formations towered in the background.

The Making the Cut host also posted a picture that Kaulitz took of her during their outing. Dressed in a patterned string bikini, sunglasses and a large straw hat, Klum held a beverage in her hand as the sun’s rays beamed down on her.

On Instagram Thursday, Klum celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram series of photos and videos of the two on their European holiday.

“I'm soooo in love with you, Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰,” wrote Klum.

Before the pair tied the knot married in February 2019, Klum opened up to PEOPLE in September 2018 about finding love with her now-husband and bonding with him over their shared German background. 

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way,” she said at the time.

Klum is mom to four kids: Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

