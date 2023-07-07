Heidi Klum Shares Cheeky Nude Photos in Paris Ahead of Her Couture Fashion Week Appearance

The television personality uploaded a couple of steamy photos to kickstart her time in the City of Light

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Heidi Klum shares nude photo
Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty, Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is embracing a whole nude world. 

Just before turning heads at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a skin-barking look, the 50-year-old supermodel decided to take in views of the City of Love from her hotel room, doing so completely bare

In new photos shared to Instagram, the Making the Cut co-host stood naked – with the exception of a luxe curtain wrapped around her rear – by a large window inside her ornate Parisian hotel room.

Her toned figure was on full display as her face was hidden with what appeared to be bedhead hair.  

Heidi Klum shares nude photo

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Klum also shared a close-up photo, cut off at her neck, covering herself with nothing but a Jean Paul Gaultier poster.  

The America’s Got Talent judge simply captioned the photo, “Bonjour.” 

While the post was shared to Klum’s followers (more than 11 million of them!), the comment section was silent. That’s because Klum decided to turn off the interactive feature on her account in June as a way to protect her mental health. 

Heidi Klum shares nude photo

Heidi Klum/Instagram

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the multi-hyphenate said in an Instagram Story after a fan asked her why she disabled comments on her posts

“It kind of makes you not do what you feel in your gut, what you want to do,” she continued, adding, “and I feel more free this way.” 

On Wednesday, Klum stepped out for the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2023/2024 show in a deconstructed gown that was part-swimsuit and part-cocktail attire. 

The piece, which was hand-sewn by the designer himself according to Klum, featured a draped electric blue bandeau top and leg-less bottoms. The colorful pieces were attached to single piece of black fabric with a padded cap sleeve to create a cohesive appearance. 

eidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Klum kept the blue vibes going with a chain necklace adorned with a gleaming pale-blue pendant.

The entirety of her high-end outfit, including her stilettos heels, was captured in an Instagram video that showed Klum elegantly lying down in bed. She also posted a video of herself strutting alongside musician Sophie Hawley-Weld and fellow supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio, showing the dress in motion.

"JPG I love you, always being a visionary of love and diversity in beauty. Beautiful you made me feel tonight ….. now I listen to the street sounds of Paris … inspired by the magical @juliendossena x @jeanpaulgaultier Haute Couture show today,” she wrote. 

