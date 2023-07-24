Heidi Klum Parties in the Tiniest Denim Cutoffs with Feathery Trim — See Her Fun Look!

Heidi Klum is beating the heat this summer in her tiny denim cutoffs — with a twist!

The model, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her Berlin party look, which included an elevated pair of denim cutoffs. The shorts Klum wore were not just your basic denim — they were trimmed with complementary light blue feathers.

“Let’s Party BERLIN,” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote on her carousel post, which features multiple slides of her entire outfit as she posed for a fun photo shoot in front of her window. Klum paired the embellished shorts with delicate fishnet tights, a white bralette top featuring floral lace accents, nude heels and a brown statement belt. The accessories were minimal, but her blue glitter makeup look was the perfect complement to her eye-catching cutoffs. As always, the model was rocking her signature long blonde locks and bangs.

heidiklum/Instagram

In a separate Instagram Story, Klum posed with artist Katy Bähm in a slightly altered look as she took the party outside. The former Project Runway host now rocked a navy bomber jacket and oversized pair of sunglasses, but still had her decorated denim cutoffs on full display.

heidiklum/Instagram

While Berlin is close to home for the former Germany’s Next Top Model host, Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have been parading around on vacation all summer. From color-coordinated swim looks to dancing in little bikinis, the model has been garnering tons of style attention.

Another one of Klum’s most noteworthy vacation looks has been her two-piece Mona Lisa set, which she wore sailing in Europe at the beginning of the month. All of her looks and vacation escapades are usually shared on Instagram, but never with the comments on.

At the beginning of June, the former Victoria’s Secret angel took to social media to answer questions from her followers. One asked: “Why did you turn your comment section off?” to which Klum replied: “my own mental health.”

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the model continued. “It kind of makes you not do then what you feel in your gut, what you want to do."

“And I feel more free this way,” she added.

heidiklum/Instagram

Klum continued, saying that there are some reasons she would like to keep them on — namely her fans — but that the cons outweigh the pros: “Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now."

The model went on to say that her Instagram is a place where she shares moments of love and happiness. Klum explained that people who fight in her comment section take away from that joy, and added: “That’s not what I’m all about.”

