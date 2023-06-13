Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Turned Off Her Instagram Comments: 'I Feel More Free This Way'

"There’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now," the 'America’s Got Talent' judge said on her Instagram Story

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 05:05PM EDT
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Heidi Klum. Photo:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Heidi Klum is blocking out the haters.

In a series of posts on Tuesday, the 50-year-old model answered questions on her Instagram Story.

When a fan asked the America’s Got Talent judge why she turned her Instagram comments off, the star had a lot of reasons, number one being: "my own mental health.”

heidi klum IG story

heidi klum/instagram

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the model continued. “It kind of makes you not do then what you feel in your gut, what you want to do."

“And I feel more free this way,” she added.

Klum continued, saying that there are some reasons she would like to keep them on — namely her fans — but that the cons outweigh the pros: “Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now."

Heidi Klum Poses with Mother and Daughter in 3 Generation Instagram Photo

Heidi Klum/Instagram

"And I’m not there for it,” Klum added.

The Germany's Next Top Model host continued, “My Instagram account and everything that I do is about love and happiness and a lot of people aren’t. I just had to remove myself from that.”

“I also don’t like when people are fighting with each other,” she finished. “That’s not what I’m all about.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi, also made several appearances on the star’s Instagram Story, laughing and joking with her mom as the TV personality as answered other fan questions.

On Sunday, the model shared a sweet selfie alongside her 19-year-old daughter and her mother, Erna, showing off three generations of Klum family beauty to her now-comment-free Instagram feed.

She simply captioned the post, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Related Articles
Heidi Klum Poses with Mother and Daughter in 3 Generation Instagram Photo
Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with Both Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram
Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
Heidi Klum on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2001 in Bryant Park, New York City, 11/13/01. The show will air on ABC Television on Thursday, November 15, 2001
Heidi Klum's Hottest Modeling Throwbacks
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Model Heidi Klum walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City.
Heidi Klum Reveals Which Supermodel Strut Was the 'Most Difficult' (Spoiler Alert: It's Victoria's Secret!)
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
heidi klum
Heidi Klum Reveals the Contents of Her Super Messy Closet: 'Where Does It Look Like I'm Going?'
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
See '90s Supermodels with Their Lookalike Kids
Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
Heidi Klum Surprises Housekeeper of 17 Years with Emotional Home Makeover: 'She Always Has My Back' (Exclusive)
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. ( Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary 2022,
Heidi Klum Says She's 'Very Proud' of Daughter Leni 'Juggling' Modeling Career and College
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Americas Got Talent
Heidi Klum Is 'Beyond Excited' — and Simon Cowell Loses His Voice! — as 'AGT' Season 18 Is Underway
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Heidi Klum's Husband? All About Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show
Heidi Klum Says She Would Have Another Baby: 'I Waited a Long Time'
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Dance in Lingerie as They 'Celebrate Women' in New Intimissimi Campaign 