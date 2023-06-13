Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Turned Off Her Instagram Comments: 'I Feel More Free This Way'

Heidi Klum is blocking out the haters.

In a series of posts on Tuesday, the 50-year-old model answered questions on her Instagram Story.

When a fan asked the America’s Got Talent judge why she turned her Instagram comments off, the star had a lot of reasons, number one being: "my own mental health.”

heidi klum/instagram

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the model continued. “It kind of makes you not do then what you feel in your gut, what you want to do."

“And I feel more free this way,” she added.

Klum continued, saying that there are some reasons she would like to keep them on — namely her fans — but that the cons outweigh the pros: “Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now."

Heidi Klum/Instagram

"And I’m not there for it,” Klum added.

The Germany's Next Top Model host continued, “My Instagram account and everything that I do is about love and happiness and a lot of people aren’t. I just had to remove myself from that.”

“I also don’t like when people are fighting with each other,” she finished. “That’s not what I’m all about.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi, also made several appearances on the star’s Instagram Story, laughing and joking with her mom as the TV personality as answered other fan questions.

On Sunday, the model shared a sweet selfie alongside her 19-year-old daughter and her mother, Erna, showing off three generations of Klum family beauty to her now-comment-free Instagram feed.

She simply captioned the post, “❤️❤️❤️.”

