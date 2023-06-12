Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with Both Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge showed off three generations of family beauty on Sunday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Heidi Klum Poses with Mother and Daughter in 3 Generation Instagram Photo
Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi, and Erna Klum. Photo:

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is paying tribute to three generations of women in her family. 

On Sunday, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a photo of herself with her 19-year-old daughter Leni Olumi and mother, Erna, showing off three generations of beauty.

In the selfie, Heidi, 50, is wearing a light mauve top and a huge smile. Her hair is styled long and down around her shoulders with her long shaggy bangs perfectly framing her face.

Leni, who is currently focused on modeling and college, wore a long-sleeve white top with her long straight locks perfectly styled. Erna wore a bright flowered blouse, silver necklace and a big grin in the pic. 

Heidi captioned the photo simply, with three heart emojis. 

Heidi frequently shares photos of Leni on Instagram and occasionally posts about Erna, but it’s pretty rare for the supermodel to share a photo of all three together. One of the last times she did was in December 2020. 

Heidi shared a sweet photo with her mother, Erna, and her then-16-year-old daughter Leni from their time on the set of her Vogue Germany cover shoot.

The blonde-haired ladies posed together for a mirror selfie, with Klum positioned in the middle as Leni leans forward into her mom's shoulder. "In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany," Klum wrote.

Heidi Klum with daughter and mother
Erna Klum, Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi. Heidi Klum/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The throwback photo came just a few days after Leni made her modeling debut for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside the cover taken by photographer Chris Colls.

Heidi also couldn't contain her excitement and shared a long, heartfelt message written in German to Leni on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are my little mini me. And I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are," the supermodel said.

Heidi went on to admit that being her daughter "is not always easy" because Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal.' " But despite those hurdles, Heidi is so proud of the young woman Leni has become.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place," she wrote.

Related Articles
Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney Wows in a Crystal-Covered Gown for Tony Awards Debut: ‘This Is My Super Bowl, Y’all’
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
Lupita Nyong o
Lupita Nyong'o 'Humbled' to Wear Custom Breastplate Created by Pakistani Designer for 2023 Tony Awards
Kristin Davis attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen" season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being Ridiculed for Using Fillers: 'I Have Shed Tears About It'
Nicola Peltz leaves little to the imagination on a dinner date with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Flaunt Sleek Looks During Date Night in L.A.
Rihanna steps out sporting a snakeskin coat paired with a baggy hoodie during a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Pregnant Rihanna Wears Snakeskin-Print Coat over Hoodie During Night Out in L.A.
Cindy Crawford Flaunts Her Toned Legs in Teeny-Tiny Daisy Dukes â See the Snaps!
Cindy Crawford Flaunts Her Toned Legs in Teeny-Tiny Daisy Dukes — See the Photos!
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Is a Ray of Sunshine in a Gucci Dress and Cape on the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY
André Leon Talley’s Former New York Home Listed for Sale for $1.2 Million
Lizzie McGuire star Hillary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were all smiling and sharing a romantic moment together as they hunting for the perfect place for lunch in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Step Out in Coordinating Plaid Flannel Shirts
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Sizzles While Showing Off All Her Curves in a Thong Bikini
Steven Tyler Grandson
Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Flip-Flops Were a Fashion Faux Pas on Cannes Red Carpet
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Variety of Glam Pictures in Social Media Photo Dump
Mariska Hargitay/Instagram
Mariska Hargitay Debuts Blonder Hair — and Bangs! — in Charming Instagrams with Her Hairstylist
Keke Palmer Barbiecore oufit
Keke Palmer Steps Into a ‘New Era’ Wearing Plunging Barbiecore Mini Dress