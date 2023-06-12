Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with Both Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram

Heidi Klum is paying tribute to three generations of women in her family.

On Sunday, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a photo of herself with her 19-year-old daughter Leni Olumi and mother, Erna, showing off three generations of beauty.

In the selfie, Heidi, 50, is wearing a light mauve top and a huge smile. Her hair is styled long and down around her shoulders with her long shaggy bangs perfectly framing her face.

Leni, who is currently focused on modeling and college, wore a long-sleeve white top with her long straight locks perfectly styled. Erna wore a bright flowered blouse, silver necklace and a big grin in the pic.

Heidi captioned the photo simply, with three heart emojis.

Heidi frequently shares photos of Leni on Instagram and occasionally posts about Erna, but it’s pretty rare for the supermodel to share a photo of all three together. One of the last times she did was in December 2020.

Heidi shared a sweet photo with her mother, Erna, and her then-16-year-old daughter Leni from their time on the set of her Vogue Germany cover shoot.

The blonde-haired ladies posed together for a mirror selfie, with Klum positioned in the middle as Leni leans forward into her mom's shoulder. "In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany," Klum wrote.

Erna Klum, Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi. Heidi Klum/Instagram

The throwback photo came just a few days after Leni made her modeling debut for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside the cover taken by photographer Chris Colls.

Heidi also couldn't contain her excitement and shared a long, heartfelt message written in German to Leni on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are my little mini me. And I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are," the supermodel said.



Heidi went on to admit that being her daughter "is not always easy" because Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal.' " But despite those hurdles, Heidi is so proud of the young woman Leni has become.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place," she wrote.

