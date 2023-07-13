Heidi Klum Rocks a Mona Lisa Mini Skirt Set for European Boat Day with Husband Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel shared a look inside her romantic getaway with her husband of four years

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 13, 2023 05:54PM EDT
Heidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European VacationHeidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European Vacation
Heidi Klum vacationing with husband Tom Kaulitz in Europe. Photo:

heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is setting sail with her husband Tom Kaulitz

While vacationing in Europe with her husband of four years, the former Project Runway host, 50, showed off her boating style through a series of videos and photos posted on Instagram.

In the first slide of the post, Klum is seen sitting towards the front of the boat as it zooms towards its destination. The model is all smiles as she admires the stunning scenery and endless ocean views. 

She captioned the post with a slew of light-hearted emojis: “🥰❤️🥰❤️☀️”

Heidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European VacationHeidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European Vacation
Heidi Klum shows off her outfit during European vacation in July 2023.

heidiklum/Instagram

The Germany’s Next Top Model host also shared a close-up of her outfit details as she posed in front of lush pink and red flowers. She rocked a matching crop top and mini skirt set featuring a graphic of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Mona Lisa” painting. 

A bright red purse added a pop of color to the outfit, which she accessorized with a gold body chain and bracelets.

In the last two slides of the post, Klum showed love to her husband with a cute shot of them smiling at dinner followed by a clip of Kaulitz giving his wife a kiss during an elevator ride. 

Heidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European VacationHeidi Klum Shares an Inside Look at Her Boating Adventure with Husband Tom Kaulitz on European Vacation
Heidi Klum smiles with husband Tom Kaulitz during dinner.

heidiklum/Instagram

Earlier on their vacation, the couple was spotted sunbathing in Sardinia. Klum donned a stylish leopard-print bikini while her husband went for a simpler white t-shirt and baseball cap. 

Klum also teased her trip on Instagram before jetting off to Italy with a shot of her sitting on the airplane wearing a colorful jacket and pink sunglasses with her long red nails on display. 

Heidi Klum on vacation
Heidi Klum snaps a photo on the airplane as she jets off to Europe.

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

After tying the knot in February 2019, the happy couple have have enjoyed many trips together. They kicked off 2023 by soaking in a hot tub in Aspen, Colo. and more recently they enjoyed another boat outing in Antibes, France in May.

In September 2018 before the pair got married, Klum opened up to PEOPLE about finding love with her now-husband and bonding with him over their shared German background. 

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way,” she said at the time.

Klum shares four kids with her ex-husband Seal.

