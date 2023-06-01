Since first breaking onto the scene in the 1990s, Heidi Klum has been strutting down runways and dazzling cameras for decades.

After winning a German modeling contest in 1992, Klum's career took off. In the late 1990s, she picked up a pair of wings and began her tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel and in 1998 landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. From there, the gigs kept coming both on and off the runway and in 2004 she began serving as both a host and judge on Project Runway — a job she held for 16 seasons. The mom of four has never stopped modeling, though, and even starred in a lingerie campaign — and on a magazine cover — with her eldest daughter, Leni Klum, who's now a model herself.

In celebration of her milestone 50th birthday on June 1, 2023, here's a look back at her career in modeling through some gorgeous throwback moments.