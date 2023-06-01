Heidi Klum's Hottest Modeling Throwbacks

In celebration of the supermodel's 50th birthday — and decades-long career in fashion — here's a look back at some of Heidi Klum's greatest modeling moments

Published on June 1, 2023 09:46 AM
Since first breaking onto the scene in the 1990s, Heidi Klum has been strutting down runways and dazzling cameras for decades.

After winning a German modeling contest in 1992, Klum's career took off. In the late 1990s, she picked up a pair of wings and began her tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel and in 1998 landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. From there, the gigs kept coming both on and off the runway and in 2004 she began serving as both a host and judge on Project Runway — a job she held for 16 seasons. The mom of four has never stopped modeling, though, and even starred in a lingerie campaign — and on a magazine cover — with her eldest daughter, Leni Klum, who's now a model herself.

In celebration of her milestone 50th birthday on June 1, 2023, here's a look back at her career in modeling through some gorgeous throwback moments.

01 of 09

Cover Girl

After winning a modeling contest in Germany in 1992, Klum's career took off. In 1998, she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue — which she's holding here during a press conference for the magazine.

02 of 09

Memory Lane

In 2022, Klum shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her time with the brand in an Instagram post captioned: "….. a long long time ago !! 🙃 Swimsuit fitting for @si_swimsuit"

03 of 09

At the Beginning

Heidi Klum models lingerie February 3, 1999 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. The fantasy and myth theme of this year's pre-Valentine runway show is evident in the angelic looks of the models and the set designed by Robert Isabell.
The now famously blonde star was still rocking a darker ‘do during one of her first appearances in a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999.

04 of 09

Feathered Friend

Heidi Klum on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2001 in Bryant Park, New York City, 11/13/01. The show will air on ABC Television on Thursday, November 15, 200
During her time with the brand, she had the chance to rock an assortment of Angel wing variations, as is the show’s tradition, including this feathered take in 2001.

05 of 09

Baby on Board

Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Most Difficult Runway Walk
Klum revealed in 2021 that during the 2003 show, she was actually pregnant with her first child, Leni. In an Instagram post celebrating her firstborn's 17th birthday, Klum shared a video from the show along with a caption explaining, "I am not alone walking down that catwalk here."

She added: "If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum."

06 of 09

Side by Side

Izabel Goulart, Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, Selita Ebanks and Alessandra Ambrosio
As an Angel, Klum shared the stage with the likes of Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima (all pictured here in 2005) and many more. 

07 of 09

Leading the Pack

Heidi Klum on the Runway at the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at The Armory on November 19, 2009 in New York City.
Klum walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for years following her debut in the 1990s. In 2009, she strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s show before hanging up her wings the following year.

08 of 09

Strike a Pose

Model Heidi Klum walks on stage during the Catherine Malandrino Fall/Winter 2003 Collection fashion show February 11, 2003 at the Longacre Theater during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.
Of course, Klum landed numerous campaigns outside of Victoria's Secret — and continues to do so! One of those gigs was this Catherine Malandrino Fall/Winter 2003 Collection fashion show in New York City that same year.

09 of 09

Sparkle and Shine

Heidi Klum attends Project Runway's Season 10 runway show finale for spring 2013 in The Theatre at Lincoln Center.
As one of her ventures off the runway, Klum served as both a host and judge on Project Runway for 16 seasons from 2004 to 2018. Here, she is seen taking the runway during season 10’s finale fashion show in 2013. 

