Heidi Klum Is a '70s-Style Vision in All-Black as She Steps Out in Pasadena

The supermodel arrived at a taping of 'America's Got Talent' on Wednesday in a retro-inspired look

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 24, 2023 08:07AM EDT
Heidi Klum AGT Pasadena 08 23 23
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Heidi Klum is channeling the '70s!

The supermodel and TV host was pictured in Pasadena, California on Wednesday in a stylish retro look that even included 70s-style hair.

Klum, 50, — who was arriving for a taping of America’s Got Talent — wore oversized tinted sunglasses, a black strapless corset and high-waisted dark jeans. She completed the retro look with a Western-style belt and chunky black platform heels.

Heidi Klum AGT Pasadena 08 23 23
Heidi Klum arrives to a taping of 'America's Got Talent' in Pasadena, California.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The smiling supermodel accessorized her outfit with a black handbag, gold jewlery and red nails that gave the look a bold pop of color. The vintage ensemble was complemented by Klum's choice of hairstyle — blonde full fringe and layered hair that echoed the look favored by stars such as Farrah Fawcett in the '70s.

The supermodel — who appears as a judge on AGT next to Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — may be an incredibly stylish member of the show's judging panel, but she's also been praised for her kindness recently, too.

Lavender Darcangelo, 27, who previously won Klum’s Golden Buzzer, spoke to PEOPLE backstage after her performance of Foreigner's "I Wanna Know What Love Is" on Tuesday night and applauded the supermodel for her “awesome” support.

"I feel like Heidi is my best friend now," she told PEOPLE. "She is somebody that I can ask for advice. It feels so awesome to know that a famous person is in your corner."

Darcangelo, who is blind and has autism, was the closing act during the first live show of season 18 of AGT and also discussed her boyfriend, who she said is also “on the spectrum.” Darcangelo dedicated her performance to him and shared that he is another big source of support for her.

"Before he came into my life, I knew that people loved me, but I didn't know how to trust it," she explained. "Because I had a lot of trust issues growing up, and I often felt unloved. People wanted to include me in things, but because of my disabilities, they didn't know how to include me. And my boyfriend is one of very few people who I felt has done it right."

"And when someone does it right, then you start to wonder what it's like to dive into the ocean, into the scary ocean of what love is all about," she added. "Before, I thought love was this scary thing that I didn't want to swim in."

