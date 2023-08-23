Heidi Klum Denies 'Crap' Reports That She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day: 'I Don't Count My Calories'

The AGT host cautioned the reports could inspire people to copy a diet that's "not good for [them]"

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 23, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum sounded off on reports that she only eats 900 calories a day, calling them "crap.". Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram stories after hosting America’s Got Talent Wednesday to refute recent viral reports that she said only eats 900 calories a day —which is far below the recommended 2,200 calories a day for an active woman her age.

The model, 50, said reports that she counts her calories are “crap,” adding, “I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

She continued, "I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories."

Heidi Klum Denies Reports That She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day: 'I Don't Count My Calories
Klum took to her Instagram stories after hosting 'America's Got Talent.'.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Klum did confirm that she got on the scale after someone asked her how much she weighed — and pointed to that as the source of the calorie-counting reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap.”

“People just make up stories,” Klum said. “One person writes it and then everyone jumps on it.”

Klum also pointed out that a 900-calorie diet isn’t healthy — and the reports might inspire people to follow it.

Heidi Klum Denies Reports That She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day: 'I Don't Count My Calories
Klum, 50, says she doesn't count calories — and never has.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

“It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them],” she said.

This isn’t the first time Klum’s Instagram comments have made headlines: The model previously explained that she had to turn off comments to her page, which has 11.3 million followers, for “my own mental health.”

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the model explained. “It kind of makes you not do then what you feel in your gut, what you want to do."

“And I feel more free this way,” she added.

“Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with,” she said, “but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now."

Related Articles
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
Tammy Slaton Shows Off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'
Hulk Hogan sat down for an interview with Amy Robach to air on "Good Morning America," 8/28/15
Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Past Issues with Alcohol and Pain Meds: 'When I'm Done, I'm Done'
Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Charlize Theron Won't Gain Weight for Roles Anymore: 'I Will Never Do It Again'
Ivy Snitzer
Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'Shallow Hal' Body Double Nearly 'Starved to Death' After the Film, Developed Eating Disorder
Amanza Smith Shoot location: David's homes at Santa Monica Shoot date: July 28, 2023
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says She Was 'Two Days From Dying' From the Spine Infection That Hospitalized Her for a Month (Exclusive)
Bindi Irwin People cover
Bindi Irwin Says Doctors Dismissed Her Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis: 'It’s All in Your Head' (Exclusive)
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': ''I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': 'I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Reveals She Has an Autoimmune Disease amid Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation
olivia newton john and chloe lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'
Jennifer Aniston Using P.Volve Equipment
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Workout Method in New Pvolve Campaign: 'Stronger Than I've Ever Felt Before' (Exclusive)
Boris Kodjoe
'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe Undergoes Second Back Surgery in 10 Years: 'Super Painful All Day, Every Day'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to Be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals She's Been in the Hospital for 4 Days in Photo of Her Wristband and IV