Heidi Klum Denies 'Crap' Reports That She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day: 'I Don't Count My Calories'

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram stories after hosting America’s Got Talent Wednesday to refute recent viral reports that she said only eats 900 calories a day —which is far below the recommended 2,200 calories a day for an active woman her age.

The model, 50, said reports that she counts her calories are “crap,” adding, “I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

She continued, "I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories."

Klum did confirm that she got on the scale after someone asked her how much she weighed — and pointed to that as the source of the calorie-counting reports.

“Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap.”

“People just make up stories,” Klum said. “One person writes it and then everyone jumps on it.”

Klum also pointed out that a 900-calorie diet isn’t healthy — and the reports might inspire people to follow it.

Klum, 50, says she doesn't count calories — and never has. Heidi Klum/Instagram

“It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them],” she said.

This isn’t the first time Klum’s Instagram comments have made headlines: The model previously explained that she had to turn off comments to her page, which has 11.3 million followers, for “my own mental health.”

“I don’t think it’s nice sometimes what people have to say and I think it’s not good to be influenced by what people say,” the model explained. “It kind of makes you not do then what you feel in your gut, what you want to do."

“And I feel more free this way,” she added.

“Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with,” she said, “but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now."