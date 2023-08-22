Heidi Klum’s Look-Alike Daughter Leni Hits the Beach in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini

Leni Klum is making a splash in Italy!

Heidi Klum’s model daughter, 19, rocked a tiny string bikini at the Twiga Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi on Monday. She also sported large rectangular sunglasses, as well as black and gold bracelets in the ocean while chilling next to her giant multicolored floatie. She was seen splashing around with boyfriend Aris Rachevsky as well.

Later that night, the Dior beauty ambassador stepped out hand-in-hand with Rachevsky at the Brick of the Heart The Tyrrhenian Sea’s opening night. Klum wore a layered flowy white dress and black pointed-toe heels with her hair slicked back. Rachevsky opted for a light blue striped button-down and white cargo pants with black low-top sneakers.

Klum and her beau have been enjoying their recent European getaway as of late. On Friday, she shared a sweet photo of herself receiving a smooch from Rachevsky, who rocked a black Prada bucket hat while aboard a boat. Klum shot the camera a fierce look while wearing a green bikini, gold bangles and a pair of shades.



She tagged clothing company FAE in an Instagram Story showing off her strappy green two-piece. The New South Wales brand prides itself on being at the crossroads of sustainability and luxury.

A couple days before, she was spotted soaking up the sun on her father Flavio Briatore’s yacht in a blue and orange bikini.

Leni is the first-born daughter of supermodel Heidi and Italian businessman Briatore. She was also previously adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband, British singer Seal, in 2009. Despite her famous lineage, Leni doesn’t want anyone to doubt the work she puts in.

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told PEOPLE while discussing the “nepo baby” debate in October 2022. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

She revealed that her first modeling job was gracing the cover of Vogue Germany with the America’s Got Talent star for the January/February 2021 issue. The mother-daughter duo sported matching blazers and pants with bold shades of pink, blue and green.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Also sharing her words on Instagram, Heidi couldn't help but gush about how proud she was of her daughter. "I'm so proud of you,” she wrote. “And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman.”

Leni told PEOPLE of her big modeling break: "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

