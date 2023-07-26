Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn

Leni Klum got real with her Instagram followers after making a big mistake.

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum showcased the power of not wearing enough sunscreen by sharing a photo of a massive sunburn on her back.

The photo showed Leni lying on a bed with sunburn lines from wearing a two-piece yellow swimsuit with the text, "Obviously didn't use enough sunscreen." The summer attire photo comes shortly after her famous mom, 50, was spotted styling various pairs of bikinis during a European getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Aside from getting style inspiration from the America's Got Talent judge, Leni previously shared with PEOPLE that Klum was a major inspiration for her decision to go into modeling.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in October. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

Leni explained that her passion grew stronger after being approached by a modeling agency when she was 12 but she learned that success in the industry all comes down to timing.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes," she said. "I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping. I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Leni continued her rising modeling career after moving to New York City to pursue a degree in interior design. She also continues to maintain a good work ethic thanks to her mom and dad, Seal.

"They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable," she told PEOPLE. "You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."

