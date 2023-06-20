Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Shares Candid Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram — See the Pic!

The Dior ambassador has been open about her skincare journey in the past, saying, "Everyone goes through it"

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Updated on June 20, 2023 07:32PM EDT
Leni Klum
Photo:

Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni Klum is putting her natural beauty on display.

The model, 19, posted a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story Tuesday to show off her unfiltered face to her 1.8 million followers.

Leni, who is the daughter of German model Heidi Klum and R&B singer Seal, spoke with PEOPLE in October about the importance of embracing her skin and its constant changes.

“I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look,” the Dior Beauty ambassador told PEOPLE. “There's this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is normal.’ Everyone goes through it.”

Leni Klum instagram stories

Leni Klum/instagram

Leni’s candid selfie featured her fresh out of the shower, with wet hair while wearing a gray robe. She pulled her wavy blonde tresses out of her face with a colorful headband that tied at a bow on top.

Her advocacy for accepting the ups and downs of her skincare journey is nothing new. In 2021, when Leni first started modeling, she opened up about her experience with acne on her social media. 

One post read, “My skin on a bad day #nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat.”

In 2022, the GHD ambassador explained the post to PEOPLE, saying she used to allow her acne to hold her back. She recalled staying home on days when her skin wasn't clear.

“I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house,” she said. “So I decided to post a photo of my acne because it's normal.”

She continued: “A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't, and then people see that on social media and they're like, ‘None of these gorgeous girls have acne.’ But some do, and I don't think that's a bad thing.”

Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Old Dress to Prom . https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdn20_1ruJJ/
Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni might seem to have an out-of-the-ordinary life for a teenage girl, but she just recently completed her first year of college. Heidi’s mini-me daughter moved from L.A. to New York City in September to live in a dorm with a roommate and study interior design.

The budding model told PEOPLE exclusively in October that her supermodel mom, 50, has actually been sending groceries to her space in N.Y.C.

"She loves to send us groceries," Leni said of the surprises she and her roommate get at school. "I got an alert the other day, and I looked outside the door. There were 25 big bags of groceries. My roommate and I were freaking out. We started meal-prepping everything. It almost didn't fit in the fridge."

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. ( Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary 2022,
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The rising industry star also admitted that she's started texting the Making the Cut host more often after learning that Heidi was having a hard time sending her baby off to school.

"After I saw her being interviewed saying that she freaks out that I'm gone, I've been texting her more," Leni said. "I didn't think she'd be that worried, since there's three other kids that she's looking after [Leni's siblings Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13]. I feel I'm all grown up now, and I can live on my own. I'm not technically on my own because I have a roommate, but I get that it's hard for her."

