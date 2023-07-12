Heidi Klum Dances in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Cold!'

Some people like to sing in the shower; Heidi Klum likes to dance.

The supermodel, 50, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed her taking an outdoor shower under a canopy of trees and surrounded by a wall of bamboo.

Dressed in a black string bikini accessorized with delicate gold chain jewelry, she hopped around and lifted her hands in the air as the water streamed down on her. She made some exaggerated facial expressions, letting her followers know the water temperature was a bit bracing.

"🥶 cold 💦🌞" she wrote in the post's caption.

The Germany's Next Top Model host shared a photo of herself on a plane on Tuesday, hinting that she was traveling somewhere new. It seems she and husband Tom Kaulitz were headed to Italy for the second time in recent weeks, as the couple — who have been married since February 2019 — were later spotted in Sardinia, sunbathing on the beach and enjoying a boat ride.

The former Project Runway host wore a stylish two-piece leopard-print bikini paired with a black baseball cap and silver sunglasses for the outing, adding a pop of color by rocking a bright red nail color. She completed the look by styling her hair in loose waves. Kaulitz, 33, kept it casual by wearing a white T-shirt, black shades and a brown baseball cap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum and her husband have been enjoying a romantic summer hopping around Europe. Last week, the pair spent time in Paris amid Fashion Week, and the Making the Cut co-host shared a series of photos of their adventures in the City of Love.

In one carousel, she included snaps of her and Kaulitz dining in a café and clinking their wine glasses together in a car. "Je t'aime 🇫🇷 ❤️😘" she wrote.

She also posted a video of the pair strolling by the Ferris Wheel in Place de la Concorde, as well as a photo of them posing in front of the Louvre. In another post, Klum lamented over the summer heat. "It's hot today in Paris 🤪❤️🔥," she wrote, alongside photos of her and Kaulitz enjoying a drink together outside.

The couple also visited Italy last month. On June 29, Klum posted pictures of herself sunbathing on a boat, with a scenic view behind her. In a separate post, she shared photos of herself driving the small vessel while wearing a black and gold Versace bikini and oversized Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

"Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹" she wrote in her caption.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel rocker have often bonded over their love of travel. For New Year's Eve, the model shared a photograph of herself soaking in a hot tub in Aspen with Kaulitz. After attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, they were spotted boarding a boat in Antibes, France.

The two have also found a connection through their shared German background. Speaking about Kaulitz in a September 2018 conversation with PEOPLE, Klum said: "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far, so good."

She added that she is "a much happier person" with the musician in her life in a January 2020 interview with PEOPLE.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," she said. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

