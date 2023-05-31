Celebrity Heidi Klum Vacationed in France with Tom Kaulitz in a Crochet Dress — and These Similar Options Start at $26 Breathable crochet cover-ups are a must for your summer vacation By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Francois Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock Heidi Klum is enjoying some sun after the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Over the weekend, the model boarded a boat with Tom Kaulitz in Antibes, France — and she wore a swimsuit cover-up in the trendy style so many celebs are wearing. Standing on the jetty smiling with her guitarist husband, Klum wore a white bikini beneath a crochet dress. She paired the look with silver double-buckle sandals, another Hollywood-favorite. Francois Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock Crotchet is an ideal style for summer thanks to its comfortable feel, effortlessly stylish look, and breathability — that’s why celebrities are wearing it for all occasions. Jennifer Lawrence recently wore a crochet dress to the Cannes Film Festival, while Naomi Watts opted for the style at Dior’s 2024 fashion show in Mexico City last week. If you’re looking for a no-fuss swimsuit cover-up to bring on all of your beach vacations this summer, read on for crochet dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Mango starting at $26. Crochet Dresses Inspired by Celebrities Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26.99 (orig. $35); amazon.com Bsubseach Crochet Cover-Up, $31.99 (orig. $41.59); amazon.com Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $34.99; amazon.com Soly Hux Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $25.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Cupshe Mock Neck Crochet Cover-Up, $29.99; amazon.com Edikted Tahoe Open Back Crochet Cover-Up Maxi Dress, $78.40; nordstrom.com Edikted Coastal Halter Cover-Up, $51.20; nordstrom.com Gap Crochet Strappy Back Midi Dress, $80.95 (orig. $89.95); gap.com Mango Halter Neck Crochet Dress, $79.99; shop.mango.com Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100 If you love Klum’s short and stylish crochet dress from France, you can mimic the look with Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, which only costs $27 at Amazon. The dress has a simple pull-on style that makes looking chic effortless while you hit the beach. It’s made of a breathable polyester and viscose blend that’s comfy and soft, while the crochet style creates maximum breathability for hot summer days. The dress features a slight V-neck and leg slit to show some skin, all while offering optimal coverage for nature’s warmest season. In addition to white, you can get it in other gorgeous hues, like green, black, and khaki. Amazon Buy It! Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26.99 (orig. $35); amazon.com Taking your beach look to no-shower happy hour can be easy with this maxi crochet dress. The budget-friendly option has a long silhouette and high neckline for great coverage of the chest and legs, but it also provides plenty of airflow thanks to a stylish and breezy crochet design. “This beach and swim cover-up is super flattering, comfortable, and chic,” one five-star reviewer said, adding that, “It looks so good with any swimsuit.” It comes in 21 chic colors, like pink, green, and purple, and you can get it on sale for just $32 at Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! Bsubseach Crochet Cover-Up, $31.99 (orig. $41.59); amazon.com Sometimes those overcast beach days can be chilly, which is why the Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up is an optimal choice for vacation-wear. The dress has long sleeves that provide coverage of your arms, while the scoop neckline comes higher up to keep your chest covered. The dress has an effortless pull-on design that makes slipping in and out of it easy, and it has a scalloped hem for a chic look that elevates your outfit, whether you choose to wear it during the day or into the evening. You can snag it in sizes through XXL, and it comes in 19 beautiful colors, like purple, navy, and orange. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $34.99; amazon.com If you plan to hit the beach this summer, ensure your bags are backed with the breathable cover-up style Klum rocked in France. Shop more crochet swimsuit cover-ups below. Amazon Buy It! Soly Hux Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $25.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Mock Neck Crochet Cover-Up, $29.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Edikted Tahoe Open Back Crochet Cover-Up Maxi Dress, $78.40; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Edikted Coastal Halter Cover Up, $51.20; nordstrom.com GAP Buy It! Gap Crochet Strappy Back Midi Dress, $80.95 (orig. $89.95); gap.com Mango Buy It! 