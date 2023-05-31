Heidi Klum Vacationed in France with Tom Kaulitz in a Crochet Dress — and These Similar Options Start at $26

Breathable crochet cover-ups are a must for your summer vacation

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on May 31, 2023 07:00 PM

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz take a boat to Cannes
Francois Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum is enjoying some sun after the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Over the weekend, the model boarded a boat with Tom Kaulitz in Antibes, France — and she wore a swimsuit cover-up in the trendy style so many celebs are wearing.

Standing on the jetty smiling with her guitarist husband, Klum wore a white bikini beneath a crochet dress. She paired the look with silver double-buckle sandals, another Hollywood-favorite

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz take a boat to Cannes

Francois Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock

Crotchet is an ideal style for summer thanks to its comfortable feel, effortlessly stylish look, and breathability — that’s why celebrities are wearing it for all occasions. Jennifer Lawrence recently wore a crochet dress to the Cannes Film Festival, while Naomi Watts opted for the style at Dior’s 2024 fashion show in Mexico City last week. 

If you’re looking for a no-fuss swimsuit cover-up to bring on all of your beach vacations this summer, read on for crochet dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Mango starting at $26. 

Crochet Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

If you love Klum’s short and stylish crochet dress from France, you can mimic the look with Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, which only costs $27 at Amazon. The dress has a simple pull-on style that makes looking chic effortless while you hit the beach. It’s made of a breathable polyester and viscose blend that’s comfy and soft, while the crochet style creates maximum breathability for hot summer days. 

The dress features a slight V-neck and leg slit to show some skin, all while offering optimal coverage for nature’s warmest season. In addition to white, you can get it in other gorgeous hues, like green, black, and khaki.

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

Buy It! Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26.99 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Taking your beach look to no-shower happy hour can be easy with this maxi crochet dress. The budget-friendly option has a long silhouette and high neckline for great coverage of the chest and legs, but it also provides plenty of airflow thanks to a stylish and breezy crochet design. 

“This beach and swim cover-up is super flattering, comfortable, and chic,” one five-star reviewer said, adding that, “It looks so good with any swimsuit.” It comes in 21 chic colors, like pink, green, and purple, and you can get it on sale for just $32 at Amazon right now.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

Buy It! Bsubseach Crochet Cover-Up, $31.99 (orig. $41.59); amazon.com

Sometimes those overcast beach days can be chilly, which is why the Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up is an optimal choice for vacation-wear. The dress has long sleeves that provide coverage of your arms, while the scoop neckline comes higher up to keep your chest covered. 

The dress has an effortless pull-on design that makes slipping in and out of it easy, and it has a scalloped hem for a chic look that elevates your outfit, whether you choose to wear it during the day or into the evening. You can snag it in sizes through XXL, and it comes in 19 beautiful colors, like purple, navy, and orange.

ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Swim

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $34.99; amazon.com

If you plan to hit the beach this summer, ensure your bags are backed with the breathable cover-up style Klum rocked in France. Shop more crochet swimsuit cover-ups below.

SOLY HUX Womens Bathing Suit Cover Ups Crochet Swimsuits Swimwear Striped Cut Out Summer Beach Cami Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $25.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

CUPSHE Women Mock Neck Crochet Bodycon Cover-Up Dress Summer Sleeveless Beach Cover Ups

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Mock Neck Crochet Cover-Up, $29.99; amazon.com

EDIKTED Tahoe Open Back Crochet Cover-Up Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Tahoe Open Back Crochet Cover-Up Maxi Dress, $78.40; nordstrom.com

Coastal Crochet Halter Cover-Up Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Coastal Halter Cover Up, $51.20; nordstrom.com

GAP Crochet Strappy Back Midi Dress

GAP

Buy It! Gap Crochet Strappy Back Midi Dress, $80.95 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Halter neck crochet dress

Mango

Buy It! Mango Halter Neck Crochet Dress, $79.99; shop.mango.com

