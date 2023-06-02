Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos

Guests including Sofía Vergara shared a glimpse of the supermodel's vintage-style party

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 12:39 PM
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Photo:

Sofia Vergara/instagram

Heidi Klum welcomed in her 50s the Gatsby way. 

On Thursday, the supermodel and television personality rang in a milestone year with a lavish 1920s-inspired birthday party that included extravagant fashions and a five-tier cake with sparklers! 

Klum has yet to share photos of her bash, but some of her guests did the service of giving a peek at what went down inside the fête. 

Sofía Vergara shared a selfie of her and the woman of the hour blinged-out in what appeared to be flapper-style costumes.

Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday

Sofia Vergara/instagram

The America’s Got Talent judges wore eye-catching headpieces — Klum in a draping rhinestone headband and Vergara sporting a sequin strap. 

“Feliz cumpleaños to one of my favorite people in the whole wile world!! ❤️u,” the former Modern Family star, 50, wrote in her birthday message to Klum. 

Vergara, who later shared a full outfit photo of her plunging silver mermaid gown and feather arm cuffs to Instagram, also shared a video of Klum enthusiastically dancing in front of her extravagant birthday cake and a singing crowd. Klum was clad in a white feathered coat over her gown.

Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was also in attendance. In a photo shared by businessman Evangelo Bousis Kaulitz, he was seen wearing a black velvet blazer and a white button-up shirt and trousers. Klum’s see-through dress with fringe and sequin accents is also on display in the snapshot. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At 50, Klum is still thriving in her sexy style. 

While she narrowly missed having a nip-slip faux pas in a dramatic cutout gown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, her latest moments prove that she’s still got it.

Heidi Klum attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

She has not been shy to post a cheeky topless selfie or two on Instagram, doing so just last week while on a getaway with her beau in France.  

Bringing her utmost glam to any carpet has also continued to be her forte. Last month, Klum transformed into an ultra underwater goddess in a leggy Jasmin Erbaş Couture lilac gown with butterfly motifs for The Little Mermaid premiere.

Related Articles
Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman Turns 86 as Michael Douglas and More Share Birthday Tributes: 'Have a Great One'
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Screening
Jessica Biel Reflects on Her ‘Y2K’ Fashion Moment at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere: ‘Name a Better Era’
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Jennifer Connelly Instagram post about daughter
Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'
Carson Daly on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'
Gisele Bundchen new Louis Vuitton ad
Gisele Bündchen Strips Down to a Cheeky One-Piece in New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Kendall Jenner outfit
Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers
Heidi Klum on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2001 in Bryant Park, New York City, 11/13/01. The show will air on ABC Television on Thursday, November 15, 2001
Heidi Klum's Hottest Modeling Throwbacks
Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for 'Making Me Feel So Loved' on Her 59th Birthday
Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for 'Making Me Feel So Loved' on Her 59th Birthday: 'I Am Truly Blessed'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'