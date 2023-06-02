Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos

Heidi Klum welcomed in her 50s the Gatsby way.

On Thursday, the supermodel and television personality rang in a milestone year with a lavish 1920s-inspired birthday party that included extravagant fashions and a five-tier cake with sparklers!

Klum has yet to share photos of her bash, but some of her guests did the service of giving a peek at what went down inside the fête.

Sofía Vergara shared a selfie of her and the woman of the hour blinged-out in what appeared to be flapper-style costumes.

The America’s Got Talent judges wore eye-catching headpieces — Klum in a draping rhinestone headband and Vergara sporting a sequin strap.

“Feliz cumpleaños to one of my favorite people in the whole wile world!! ❤️u,” the former Modern Family star, 50, wrote in her birthday message to Klum.

Vergara, who later shared a full outfit photo of her plunging silver mermaid gown and feather arm cuffs to Instagram, also shared a video of Klum enthusiastically dancing in front of her extravagant birthday cake and a singing crowd. Klum was clad in a white feathered coat over her gown.



Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was also in attendance. In a photo shared by businessman Evangelo Bousis Kaulitz, he was seen wearing a black velvet blazer and a white button-up shirt and trousers. Klum’s see-through dress with fringe and sequin accents is also on display in the snapshot.

At 50, Klum is still thriving in her sexy style.



While she narrowly missed having a nip-slip faux pas in a dramatic cutout gown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, her latest moments prove that she’s still got it.

She has not been shy to post a cheeky topless selfie or two on Instagram, doing so just last week while on a getaway with her beau in France.

Bringing her utmost glam to any carpet has also continued to be her forte. Last month, Klum transformed into an ultra underwater goddess in a leggy Jasmin Erbaş Couture lilac gown with butterfly motifs for The Little Mermaid premiere.