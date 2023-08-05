Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy — See the Photos!

The couple has been enjoying a visit to the island of Capri

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz pose for a selfie while vacationing in Italy. Photo:

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are floating away on a sea of love.

On Friday, the supermodel, 50, shared a selfie featuring her musician husband, 33, as the two sailed off the coast of Capri. “We L❤️VE you, Capri 🇮🇹,” she captioned the post.

Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz In Italy - See The Photos
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz spend time on a boat in Capri.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

In the snapshot, Klum could be seen lying on her back on the boat while Kaulitz leaned over her. One of Capri's famous rock formations towered in the background.

The America’s Got Talent judge also posted a picture that Kaulitz took of her during their outing. Dressed in a patterned string bikini, sunglasses and a large straw hat, Klum held a beverage in her hand as the sun’s rays beamed down on her.

Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz In Italy - See The Photos
Heidi Klum holds a drink during a boat outing in Capri.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Klum and Kaultiz appear to be enjoying their time together on the Italian island. Photos captured of the couple last week show Klum wrapping her arms around Kaulitz as he planted a kiss on his wife, before giving her bum a little squeeze.

The Making the Cut co-host has been expressing her love for the Tokio Hotel guitarist lately by posting sweet moments with her husband captured on film. On Instagram Thursday, Klum shared a selfie of her and Kaulitz smiling, writing in the caption, “I love your cute face 🥰.” 

Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz In Italy - See The Photos
Heidi Klum shares a silly selfie of her and husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Earlier that same day, Klum celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram series of photos and videos of the two on their European holiday, including footage of them kissing at dinner and driving around on a scooter.

“I'm soooo in love with you, Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰,” Klum captioned the post.

After tying the knot in February 2019, the happy couple have enjoyed many trips together. They kicked off 2023 by soaking in a hot tub in Aspen, Colorado, and took another boat outing in Antibes, France, in May.

The pair also spent time in Paris amid Fashion Week in June. Klum shared a series of Instagram photos that included snapshots of them dining in a café and clinking their wine glasses together in a car. "Je t'aime 🇫🇷 ❤️😘," she wrote.

