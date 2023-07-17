Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Show Off Their Matching Vacation Style in Coordinating Swim Looks

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz put their love out in the open on vacation!

On Monday, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, showcased various snaps from her European vacation with Kaulitz, 33, where they were seen wearing coordinating pink swimwear. Klum wore a tiny pink-and-white striped two-piece bikini. She paired the summer-ready look with a tan-colored baseball cap and a bright pink cover-up blouse.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist matched Klum's outfit by wearing a similar baseball cap, with pink swim trunks and a white open button-up shirt. The couple wore the looks as they relaxed on a beach and had fun in the water.

The supermodel gave a sweet nod to their love story by writing in the caption, "Summer lovin 🥰❤️." Klum also shared a look at their romance by including a glimpse of another travel day where they matched in brown earth tones.

Klum wore a pastel cover-up with floral accents on top of a string bikini as her second travel outfit. Kaulitz wore a sleeveless T-shirt, brown and white patterned swim trunks, and a brown baseball cap paired with slide sandals.

Klum ended the Instagram post by sharing a fun photo of herself enjoying ice cream and a video clip of herself smiling as she lay in bed in a strapless, white dress.

After tying the knot in February 2019, the happy couple have enjoyed many trips together. They kicked off 2023 by soaking in a hot tub in Aspen, Colorado, and enjoyed another boat outing in Antibes, France in May.



Most recently, the pair spent time in Paris amid Fashion Week, and the Making the Cut co-host shared a series of Instagram photos that included snaps of them dining in a café and clinking their wine glasses together in a car. "Je t'aime 🇫🇷 ❤️😘" she wrote.

She also posted a video of the pair strolling by the Ferris Wheel in Place de la Concorde, as well as a photo of them posing in front of the Louvre. In another post, Klum lamented over the summer heat. "It's hot today in Paris 🤪❤️🔥," she wrote, alongside photos of her and Kaulitz enjoying a drink together outside.

Klum and Kaulitz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in February. In August 2019, a source told PEOPLE their relationship got off to a great start because Kaulitz understood her priorities as a mom. Klum shares three children with ex-husband Seal, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. She is also mom to Leni, 19, whom Seal officially adopted in 2009.

“Heidi’s relationship with Tom was easy from the start because he was accepting of the priorities in her life,” a source close to Klum told PEOPLE in 2019. "She made it clear that her first priority is being a mom.”

The source later added that Kaulitz "made a huge effort to get to know" Klum's children.