Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum and Trigg Watson, photographed on Sept. 5 at the 'America's Got Talent' season 18 show.

teve Granitz/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum knows how to think fast under pressure!

The America's Got Talent judge had to quickly put her art skills to the test during Tuesday's live show when contestant Trigg Watson asked her to draw a "special moment" in her life as part of his magic act. She quickly whipped up a sweet doodle illustrating her wedding to her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Speaking to PEOPLE backstage after the show, the 50-year-old judge revealed that she almost drew a very different moment: the birth of her kids.

"In that moment I was like, 'What are your special moments?' I immediately thought birth," she explained. "And then I was thinking immediately, 'Oh my God, I can't paint that!'"

"So my head was going all sorts of different ways, and I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. Not birth. Wedding, wedding, wedding!'" she continued.

Trigg Watson AGT America's got talent 09 05 23
Trigg Watson on 'America's Got Talent'.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

"I had to hurry, you know?" she added. "I was, like, caught off guard. I was like, 'What am I going to do?!'"

Though Klum didn't expect to be illustrating a major life moment, Watson said he was impressed by her drawing skills.

"It was so much fun," the magician told PEOPLE after his performance. "And her drawing was incredible that she whipped out. That drawing of her and her husband in 15 seconds was amazing."

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell --
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell.

Trae Patton/NBC

The judge definitely chose to illustrate that particular moment for a reason. She and Kaulitz, 34, tied the knot in February 2019, two months after getting engaged. They celebrated the occasion with a lavish ceremony in Capri, Italy.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the best part of their marriage, Klum was quick to point out their bond and partnership.

"I feel like I really have a partner in crime," Klum raved about her husband. "We talk about big things, small things, everything in between. It's nice to plan things with someone and have really someone by your side to do everything with — the big things and the small things."

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

She also shared that she and Kaulitz sometimes watch AGT together when she gets home for the night. However, she said that he largely prefers to be right there in the live audience so he can cheer her on in person.

"He also knows how nervous I always get," she admitted. "And then when he is here, I get even more nervous."

Fans will find out if Watson is one of two viewer-voted contestants to move onto the season 18 finale when the America's Got Talent results show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

