Heidi Klum Is All Smiles in a Bright Floral Minidress in Pasadena for 'America's Got Talent' Taping

The supermodel arrived on set Wednesday in a bright long sleeve minidress covered almost entirely in yellow flowers

Published on September 6, 2023 09:51PM EDT
Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum. Photo:

splash news

Heidi Klum isn’t quite ready to let go of her summer wardrobe!

The supermodel, 50, arrived to the set of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday in a bright long sleeve minidress covered almost entirely in yellow flowers. Changing colors towards the trim with a black backdrop, the design also featured pretty pink and blue flowers.

Klum paired the floral look with black thigh-high leather buckled boots and a bright green handbag that popped against her long red nails. She also wore oversized black shades to block out the California sun.

Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum.

splash news

The colorful look is a contrast from what she has previously worn to film AGT. Upon her arrival to an Aug. 23 taping of the show, Klum channeled the ‘70s with a black strapless corset and high-waisted dark jeans.

She completed the retro look with a Western-style belt and chunky black platform heels. Her vintage ensemble was further complemented by Klum's blonde layered hair and full fringe reminiscent of ‘70s starlets such as Farrah Fawcett.

A few days later, Klum and fellow ATG judge Sofía Vergara twinned in zebra print for their red carpet looks at the taping of the live show on Aug. 30.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum at America's Got Talent red carpet

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Modern Family alum, 51, wore a black-and-white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and silver accents on the waist, along with a pair of black and silver bangles on her arm. 

Klum, meanwhile, stepped out in a glittery strapless mini dress that mixed black-and-white and bronze-and-green zebra-print panels. She carried the animal theme through to her accessories, with a black-and-white striped necklace and zebra-print heels.

Before returning to film AGT, Klum rocked zebra print on her destination vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy. 

In a series of photos shared on Instagram in early August, the Making the Cut host sported a pink and brown zebra print bra top and matching skirt while posing next to an engraved rock formation and riding on a scooter with her musician husband.

Klum recently opened up to PEOPLE backstage of Tuesday’s taping of AGT about her bond with Kaulitz, 34.

"I feel like I really have a partner in crime," she said. "We talk about big things, small things, everything in between. It's nice to plan things with someone and have really someone by your side to do everything with — the big things and the small things."

