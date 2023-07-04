Heather Rae El Moussa Tries Breastfeeding Trick on Commercial Flight with Baby Son: 'Long Travel Day'

Heather El Moussa is sticking to what works for her, no matter the mode of transportation.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, documented a day of commercial flying with 5-month-old son Tristan.

Showing Tristan entertained by many toys clipped to his stroller, the new mom wrote, "Long travel day ahead," noting they were on their way to husband Tarek El Moussa.

Sharing a selfie with her baby boy from the airport, Heather noted she "packed way too much," including many supplies for her infant that she showed in another photo.

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

The last photo posted showed her nursing her baby boy as the plane prepared for takeoff.

"A flight is a flight... Breastfeeding on takeoff and landing to help his ears🫶🫶🤍," she said, referencing a previous point she made that received backlash months ago.

The reality star caught flack in May when she shared her experience with Tristan's first flight, which happened to be on a private jet.

Sharing photos of the experience, she wrote in part, "Tristan did such an incredible job and mom-tip, I breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping- It worked perfectly and then the rest of the flight he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy & didn't cry once… he loved the new environment 🫶🏻."

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

She added that Tristan slept a lot during the trip and that, "He was such an angel 🥺 Proud mama moment."

Commenters were quick to point out that her mode of transportation probably had something to do with it, with one slamming the post as "tone deaf af" and that flying on a private jet is "straight privilege" and "zero percent relatable."

Another person commented, "Of course it was GREAT. Try flying commercial 😂," while a different user added, "Love that it went well but many moms can't relate to your flight experience on a private jet….."

Other moms in the comments added that they don't always have the "luxury" to breastfeed during takeoff and landing, and that her tip isn't useful for most flying on standard commercial flights.