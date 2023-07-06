Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'

Heather Rae El Moussa is taking her baby boy to the beach!

The Selling Sunset star recently brought 5-month-old son Tristan Jay on a seaside vacation to Alys Beach in the Florida Panhandle, as shown in an Instagram post on her feed Wednesday.

Heather, 35, was pictured in a black strapless cut-out swimsuit, holding her baby close to her, at the beach. She paired her beachwear with white sunglasses, silver jewelry and a straw visor.

Meanwhile, little Tristan was dressed in all blue and green, including a long-sleeved swim top and reusable water diaper, plus a cap for protection against the summer sun.

“My beach boy who we discovered is much more of a pool boy 😆🤷🏼‍♀️. Having the best time being here with the whole family and great friends 🤍 so we’ll just be here soaking up the sun ... " the reality star captioned her post, concluding, "The long travel was worth it 😌."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan on a Florida beach. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The new mom shares Tristan with her husband Tarek El Moussa, who commented, "Lovey!!!❤️❤️❤️," in a comment on Heather's sweet vacation post.

Tarek, 41, also joined his wife in Florida, bringing son Brayden James, 7½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow Flip or Flop star Christina Hall — along for the getaway.

"Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏," the HGTV star captioned a sweet photo with his two older kids. "This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we’re all together here now and having the best time:)."

"Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal," Tarek added. "I look around at the family we’ve built and the friendships we’ve created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life’s too short not to feel that way. ❤️"

He also shared several photos and videos on his Instagram Story from the trip, which the family appeared to take in celebration of the recent Fourth of July holiday.



In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Heather spoke candidly about baby Tristan's arrival by explaining that she and her husband were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when they learned they were expecting.

"It was a huge shock," she shared. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, Heather was elated. While she added that they went into their relationship "not planning on having children together," she shared with PEOPLE that "the world just brought us what was meant to be."

"I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.