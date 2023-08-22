Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek: ‘So Lucky’

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her husband Tarek on his 42nd birthday.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, posted an emotional tribute to Tarek along with family photos with their 6-month-old son, Tristan.

“Happy birthday to you, my darling love❤️,” Heather began her caption alongside the images. “If only people could know the man that I have known for over 4 1/2 years… not the BS out there. You are loyal above anything, you have a passion for life, the biggest heart, giving, you wake up every single day to work your ass off to protect our family & work hard for us.”

“You put others before yourself and genuinely want to change and motivate people’s lives,” the reality star added. “I love seeing you as a dad & raising kids with you is such a beautiful thing. Thank you for making me a step mama & now mamma to our beautiful son. They adore you. We all do.”

Heather also urged Tarek to “keep proving everyone wrong babe” as she continued her post. “You are a fighter, you never give up. Let’s stay in our bubble, stay focused and celebrate life. 🤍,” she said.

“I love you bear 🐻 with my whole heart and I’m so lucky you’re the person I get to spend forever with ❤️ Happy birthday my love."

Heather and Tarek married in October 2021 and welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023. In the first photo shared, the couple is seen smiling and holding hands as they carry Tristan between them while standing indoors. A second photo showed Tarek sleeping with a blanket in the hospital beside their newborn son Tristan.

In another photo, Heather is seen smiling while sitting outside next to Tarek’s 8-year-old son Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12. Other photos showed the couple embracing and kissing at their wedding and on a platform by the sea at sunset.

“Happy birthday to my love & my whole heart ❤️,” Heather wrote in another tribute post on her Instagram Story, “The best person I have ever met and the man I’m lucky enough to spend forever with.”

She also shared a clip of huge gold balloons set up at her home in front of a fireplace that spelled out ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ in honor of Tarek.



“All he wanted today was to spend it with the kiddos,” Heather said in a further clip of a birthday celebration in a restaurant. She then posted a group photo of herself with Tarek, Brayden and Taylor following the restaurant visit.

“Happy birthday lovey,” she captioned the image.