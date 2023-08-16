Heather Rae El Moussa is making her husband — and Revlon — sweat.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, posted a TikTok on Tuesday, where she jokingly called out her husband, investor Tarek El Moussa, 41, after she discovered a Revlon lip liner in his Sprinter van.

“I knew it was his sister’s from when she borrowed our Sprinter but always make them sweat ladies,” Heather captioned the video, adding a laughing emoji next to painted nails and a heart.

“So when you find another woman’s lip liner in your husband’s Sprinter…” Heather says at the start of the video, holding the Revlon product in her hand, before Tarek shakes his head.

“She found ski pants 3 years ago and I’m still in trouble,” Tarek says over his wife’s shoulder, as the pair stand inside his Sprinter.

“Revlon,” Heather continues, waving the lip liner, “I don’t wear Revlon, so…”

She concludes with widened eyes and throws the lip liner out of the Sprinter and off camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after, on Tuesday, the cosmetics brand hilariously clapped back to the playful TikTok.

“Thanks @HeatherRaeElMoussa! Don’t sleep on our #ColorStay Lip Liner. Comment below for a ski pants storytime,” Revlon captioned its video, adding a devil face emoji and a skier.

In its video, Revlon reposted Heather’s TikTok and picked up where the reality star left off one of the brand's employees catching the lip liner that Heather threw off camera in the original video.

“Thanks, girl, I’ve been looking for that,” she says, “And I want my speakers back.”

Heather and Tarek recently traveled together for a family vacation, which The Flipping El Moussas star joked can cause him to sometimes “lose my s—.”

On July 29, Tarek shared an Instagram with a photo of himself, Heather, and their baby boy Tristan at Alys Beach, Florida. Tarek also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“One of the reasons I work so hard is so I create lifelong memories with my family…the ENTIRE family haha!" he captioned the post. 'We’ve actually nicknamed our family the Griswolds, because like Clark Griswold, I lose my sh** sometimes🤣🤣🤣. We normally travel with about 12 of us so you may just see us cruising an airport.”

