Heather Rae El Moussa Jokingly Shades Revlon’s Lip Liners — and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back

The whole exchange went down on TikTok

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 16, 2023 01:37PM EDT
Heather Rae El Moussa Just Shaded Revlonâs Lip Liners â and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Photo:

Heather Rae El Moussa/TikTok

Heather Rae El Moussa is making her husband — and Revlon — sweat.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, posted a TikTok on Tuesday, where she jokingly called out her husband, investor Tarek El Moussa, 41, after she discovered a Revlon lip liner in his Sprinter van.

“I knew it was his sister’s from when she borrowed our Sprinter but always make them sweat ladies,” Heather captioned the video, adding a laughing emoji next to painted nails and a heart.

“So when you find another woman’s lip liner in your husband’s Sprinter…” Heather says at the start of the video, holding the Revlon product in her hand, before Tarek shakes his head.

“She found ski pants 3 years ago and I’m still in trouble,” Tarek says over his wife’s shoulder, as the pair stand inside his Sprinter.

“Revlon,” Heather continues, waving the lip liner, “I don’t wear Revlon, so…”

She concludes with widened eyes and throws the lip liner out of the Sprinter and off camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after, on Tuesday, the cosmetics brand hilariously clapped back to the playful TikTok.

“Thanks @HeatherRaeElMoussa! Don’t sleep on our #ColorStay Lip Liner. Comment below for a ski pants storytime,” Revlon captioned its video, adding a devil face emoji and a skier. 

In its video, Revlon reposted Heather’s TikTok and picked up where the reality star left off one of the brand's employees catching the lip liner that Heather threw off camera in the original video.

“Thanks, girl, I’ve been looking for that,” she says, “And I want my speakers back.”

Heather and Tarek recently traveled together for a family vacation, which The Flipping El Moussas star joked can cause him to sometimes “lose my s—.”

On July 29, Tarek shared an Instagram with a photo of himself, Heather, and their baby boy Tristan at Alys Beach, Florida. Tarek also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“One of the reasons I work so hard is so I create lifelong memories with my family…the ENTIRE family haha!" he captioned the post. 'We’ve actually nicknamed our family the Griswolds, because like Clark Griswold, I lose my sh** sometimes🤣🤣🤣. We normally travel with about 12 of us so you may just see us cruising an airport.”

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Lionel Richie (L) and Sofia Richie attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie Praises 'Role Model' Dad Lionel Richie for Teaching Her How to Handle Fame with 'Such Grace'
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Vows to ‘Show Less Skin’ Moving Forward: ‘Upholding Modesty’
*EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber turns heads with a pop of neon, effortlessly strutting to a meeting in Beverly Hills carrying a Bottega Veneta handbag wearing a matching Prada crop top.
Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Neon Green Prada Crop Top and Matching Bottega Veneta Bag
Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Chic Bob Hairstyle in Video for SKIMS Campaign
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This Is...54'
Lily Allen stage door.
Fendi, Jimmy Choo and More! See the Best of Lily Allen's 'Pillowman' Stage Door Looks
Andy Cohen WWHL Watch What Happens Live feet 08 08 23
Andy Cohen Ditches His Shoes While Hosting ‘WWHL’ After the Air Conditioner Gives Out
Alabama Barker Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Grandparents Following The Death of Mom Shanna Moaklerâs Father
Alabama Barker Debuts Tattoo Honoring Her Late Grandparents After Death of Mom Shanna Moakler's Father
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress: âSexy Never Goes Out of Styleâ
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress
Austin Butler & girlfriend Kaia Gerber were all smiles after a double date with friends Karlie Kloss & husband Joshua Kushner at Nobu in Malibu, CA
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Casual Date Night in Malibu
Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from SNL
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from 'SNL' Fitting
Demi Moore shows off her amazing curves in a daring green bikini
Demi Moore Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Green Bikini During Yacht Outing in Greece — See the Photos!
Hailey Bieber Says She is Watching 'Sex And The City' For 'The First Time Ever'
Hailey Bieber Says She Is Watching 'Sex and the City' for 'the First Time Ever'