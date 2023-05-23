Heather Rae El Moussa Calls ‘Selling Sunset’ Costars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan the ‘Dream Team’

Heather Rae El Moussa is all about female empowerment.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a throwback photo of her “successful” girlfriends on Instagram. In the pic, El Moussa poses alongside Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause, 41, Bre Tiesi, 32, and Emma Hernan, 31, each one striking quite a pose.

“Dream team 💅🏻,” El Moussa wrote as the caption. “Behind every successful woman is… herself 👑 and if you’re lucky, other successful women 💗.”

Hernan is standing tall in a black and beige short dress and throwing a peace sign, while Stause is rocking baggy pants, chunky heels, and a white blouse while propped up on one knee. Tiesi gives the camera a little snarl in her black and white ensemble while El Moussa sports a hot pink short dress.

In March, the new mom shared photos on Instagram where she held son Tristan Jay posing in his newborn shoot.



The first photos showed the Selling Sunset star dressed in a blue-gray gown as she holds her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo was snapped as the infant slept soundly, with El Moussa smiling sweetly at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Earlier in March, El Moussa shared with her over 750,000 followers on TikTok a peek into the rest of her hospital stay with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, following the birth of their son Tristan.

The 17-second video — set to an acoustic version of the song "Electric Love" — was captioned, "unseen moments from his first few days in the world."

It began with Heather drinking out of a soda cup with a straw on her hospital bed as she held her newborn son in her arms. The camera then zoomed into baby Tristan's face as he stared up at his mom. In another shot, Heather rocked her little man in her arms back and forth and reached out to touch him as he slept in his cradle at the hospital.

Tarek — who shares son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall — was also seen in a few moments, rocking his son in his arms while he sat by the window.

The video closed out with a sweet scene of Heather and Tarek outside of the hospital, both smiling down at their son as they fixed him up in his car seat, appearing to take him home.

