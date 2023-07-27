Heather Rae El Moussa Says Son Tristan Will Make His TV Debut on Season 2 of 'Flipping El Moussas'

The TV personality shares her 5-month-old son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 27, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Photo:

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa will have a special guest star on this season of The Flipping El Moussas — her 5-month-old son Tristan!

On Wednesday, the TV personality answered questions on her Instagram Story about season 2 of her reality TV show husband Tarek El Moussa. One user asked, "Will we be able to see Tristan on these episodes?"

"Yes!! Tristan makes his first TV debut 🥺🩶🩶," she answered, including a photo of herself pushing her little boy in his stroller.

heather rae el moussa baby https://www.instagram.com/stories/theheatherraeelmoussa/3155617211603130404/ Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The new mom shares Tristan with her husband Tarek, who is also dad to son Brayden James, 7½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12 — who he shares with ex Christina Hall.

Earlier this week, Heather posed with Tristan in matching aqua blue sweatsuits. On each of their sweatshirts, it read, "Babe."

"Me & my babe 🤍🩵," she captioned the shots. "Who loves a matching set moment? 🙋🏼‍♀️"

This summer, the reality TV star has posted several photos of her family vacations on Instagram, including a Floridian getaway last month. Heather's husband Tarek captioned a sweet photo with his two older kids, "Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏."

"This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we’re all together here now and having the best time:)."

"Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal," Tarek added. "I look around at the family we’ve built and the friendships we’ve created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life’s too short not to feel that way. ❤️."

Later that trip, Tarek and Heather shared several photos of their blended family. "Our family of 5 ❤️ Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull...Love them so much and can't imagine our life without them," they began their shared caption.

"This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top 🥰❤️," they concluded.

