Heather Rae El Moussa’s Son Tristan Undergoes Tongue Tie Revision: ‘Such a Strong Boy’

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing an update on the health of her baby son.

"Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision," El Moussa, 35, wrote Tuesday over an adorable shot of 4-month-old Tristan Jay on an Instagram Story. "Getting lots of snuggles."

In the shot, the toddler, who she shares with her husband Tarek El Moussa, wore a colorful onesie with a lime green bib, holding what appears to be a chew stick.

Tongue tie — a.k.a. ankyloglossia — “is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It can therefore hamper breastfeeding, which is something El Moussa has been vocal about on social media.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they're literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️," she posted in February. "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support🙏🏻 but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping."

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Announcing Tuesday that Tristan is thankfully on the mend, the Selling Sunset star posted other family updates in a series of posts, including a milestone with one of her step-children.

"We are so proud of this girl graduating 6th grade," she wrote on a blended family photo of Tarek, 41, with his oldest daughter Taylor, 12, ex-wife Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall.

Tarek also shares son Brayden, 7, with his former Flip or Flop costar, 39.

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

El Moussa, who welcomed Tristan on January 31, spoke to PEOPLE about getting pregnant with her son in July 2022

"It was a huge shock," she shared, adding that she and Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when they learned they were pregnant.

"We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."



Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But after the disbelief wore off, Heather was elated. While she added that they went into their relationship "not planning on having children together," she shared with PEOPLE that "the world just brought us what was meant to be."

"I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

Now as a mother to a 4-month-old, she admitted in an Instagram post on Sunday that she has to "expect the unexpected and go with the flow" a bit more.

"Prioritizing" relationships is important as "there's never a dull moment with a baby," she said.

