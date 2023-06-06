Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Comments Saying She Prefers Baby Son Tristan to Her Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa is tired of online critics trying to cause trouble.

Speaking with Today.com about her life as a mom to son Tristan, 4 months, the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, touched on a way that commenters have taken to criticizing her since welcoming her son, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Heather noted commenters constantly ask about why she posts photos of Tristan that don't also include Tarek's older children — son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Explaining why the older kids sometimes do not appear in her photos, the new mom said, "Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram

The reality star also pointed out that they share the kids in a 50/50 custody arrangement with Hall, so she's with Tristan more of the time.

“They’re also busy with sports and tutoring— they always have something going on. I blink, and it’s 8 o’clock at night,” she added. “So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.”

Oldest Taylor also has more say over her presence on her parents' social media accounts as she comes into her teen years.

Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"She’ll be like, ‘I don’t love my hair in that picture,’ ‘Please don’t post that one,’ ” Heather noted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the working mom said she was also shamed for traveling with her husband, both of their parents, and a nanny on a work trip with all three children.

“As a working mother, I need to be able to have help so that I can do the things that I need to do. I’m very proud of what I do, but I need help,” she said. “I can’t do everything. I’m not Superwoman, and I can’t be in two places at one time.”

“No one should get shamed for needing help,” Heather continued. “The mom guilt is already strong. I do have to leave Tristan — it’s already hard enough as it is, and to get shamed on top of it for having a nanny? It’s not okay.”

