Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Comments Saying She Prefers Baby Son Tristan to Her Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa is responding to criticism that her online presence excludes her stepchildren — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 — and focuses on infant son Tristan

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 6, 2023 12:38 PM
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesnât get any better than this ðð» Our angel babies, just missing Bray ð¤ 2d
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is tired of online critics trying to cause trouble.

Speaking with Today.com about her life as a mom to son Tristan, 4 months, the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, touched on a way that commenters have taken to criticizing her since welcoming her son, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Heather noted commenters constantly ask about why she posts photos of Tristan that don't also include Tarek's older children — son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Explaining why the older kids sometimes do not appear in her photos, the new mom said, "Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Son Tristan's 4-Month Birthday https://www.instagram.com/theheatherraeelmoussa/
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan.

Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram

The reality star also pointed out that they share the kids in a 50/50 custody arrangement with Hall, so she's with Tristan more of the time.

“They’re also busy with sports and tutoring— they always have something going on. I blink, and it’s 8 o’clock at night,” she added. “So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.” 

Oldest Taylor also has more say over her presence on her parents' social media accounts as she comes into her teen years.

Heather Rae El Moussa Marks Baby Son Tristan Turning 1-Month-Old With Sweet Pictures
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"She’ll be like, ‘I don’t love my hair in that picture,’ ‘Please don’t post that one,’ ” Heather noted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the working mom said she was also shamed for traveling with her husband, both of their parents, and a nanny on a work trip with all three children.

“As a working mother, I need to be able to have help so that I can do the things that I need to do. I’m very proud of what I do, but I need help,” she said. “I can’t do everything. I’m not Superwoman, and I can’t be in two places at one time.”

“No one should get shamed for needing help,” Heather continued. “The mom guilt is already strong. I do have to leave Tristan — it’s already hard enough as it is, and to get shamed on top of it for having a nanny? It’s not okay.”

