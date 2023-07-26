Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Son Tristan in Matching Baby Blue Sweatsuits: 'Me and My Babe'

Heather Rae El Moussa is having a blast exploring fashion with her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, posed with infant son Tristan Jay, 5 months, in matching aqua blue sweatsuits. On each of their sweatshirts, it reads, "Babe."

"Me & my babe 🤍🩵," she captioned the shots. "Who loves a matching set moment? 🙋🏼‍♀️"

The new mom has enjoyed sharing glimpses of the family's summer together on Instagram, recently sharing a photo where she walks Tristan in his stroller as she reflected on how her life and the way she spends her time has changed since welcoming her son in late January.

"Embracing my most natural self while always working on improving 🤍 Mom life has been a lot about getting 'me time' in where I can- workouts that used to be in yoga studios or running on the streets of Newport are now in the middle of our living room, weights have been replaced with holding Tristan😂, and different pieces of furniture have become workout machines," she wrote.

"My mindset is get it in when I can where I can and that’s been what’s working for me plus T loves our workouts, he giggles the entire time 🥹."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The new mom shares Tristan with her husband Tarek El Moussa, who is also dad to son Brayden James, 7½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12 — who he shares with ex-wife and fellow Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

The family of five enjoyed a Floridian getaway last month, with the HGTV star captioning a sweet photo with his two older kids, "Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏."

"This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we’re all together here now and having the best time:)."

"Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal," Tarek added. "I look around at the family we’ve built and the friendships we’ve created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life’s too short not to feel that way. ❤️"

