Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'

The 'Selling Sunset' star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcomed their son Tristan on Jan. 31

Published on June 1, 2023 12:39 AM
Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her son Tristan!

The TV personality, 35, shared an adorable photo of her infant on her Instagram story on Wednesday in honor of his 4-month birthday.

"This handsome is 4 months old today," she explained alongside a photo of Tristan dressed in a black onesie, gray knit sweater, and white beanie. "So chill, snuggly, & happy," she wrote. In a follow-up video, the HGTV star shared a glimpse of the two spending quality time together where she gushed about how his "little giggle" makes her "heart melt."

The Selling Sunset realtor also shared a picture of her posing with her baby boy with the text, "Cutie boy." In addition to her little guy, El Moussa is also a stepmom to her husband, Tarek El Moussa's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In an Instagram Story earlier this year, Heather raved that her life has changed in the "best way" since the couple welcomed their first baby together in January.

"As much as I would like to do it all, he is my everything and my priority ❤️," the reality star replied to a user who asked if her life had changed since becoming a new mom.

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Heather spoke candidly about baby Tristan's arrival by explaining that she and her husband were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when they learned they were pregnant.

"It was a huge shock," she shared. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, Heather was elated. While she added that they went into their relationship "not planning on having children together," she shared with PEOPLE that "the world just brought us what was meant to be."

"I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

