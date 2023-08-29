Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys: ‘The Cutest Set Up!’

Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi had a baby beach day!

The Selling Sunset stars, who got closer while filming the latest season of the hit Netflix reality show, brought their sons together for a dual mommy-son beach day at Newport Beach, California — complete with comfy beach chairs and a small white tent.

In a photo the pair posted jointly on Instagram, El Moussa could be seen posing while sitting in the beach chair while her son 6-month-old Tristan Jay leaned on her while standing up. He matched his mom, who was wearing a casual white ensemble with a white bib and dark blue shorts.

Tiesi sat beside her in a matching beach chair with her son 1 year-old Legendary Love, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, who appeared to be comfortably sitting in her lap. The pair were in an all black ensemble, with Tiesi wrapping her arms around her son as she smiled at the camera.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi pose with their baby boys alongside a beach picnic set up.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

The moms had quite the setup with a set of large white umbrellas providing shade over their chairs and a wooden table in front of them with plates, candles, flowers and silver utensils. There were also some plates with some fruit and cheese and mini muffins. 

On the left side of the setup, they had a white triangle tent set up with a blanket underneath and various colored pillows, while on the right of them was a sign that read, “Baby Beach Day,” in chalk letters. 

“If only you knew what we went through for this photo! 🌊☀️🍼,” the moms teased in their caption for the photo on Instagram. “Thank you @tableandeve for providing the cutest set up! Sorry the waves had other plans! 😂.”

This isn’t the first time El Moussa and Tiesi had a “mom date” with their sons. In May, Tiesi shared a photo of their mom-and-son meetup at a restaurant while joking that "lunch looks different these days.”

The photo showed the pair dressed in athleisure as they posed beside their sons in baby carriers. Legendary enjoyed a milk bottle while Tristan looked around at his surroundings. The Flip or Flop alum gushed about their friendship by sharing a video of the two after her adorable infant fell asleep.

"We got one sleeping here! We're just catching up on life. She drove two hours to see me," El Moussa explained — to which Tiesi replied, "I did." El Moussa praised her by expressing, "That's a friend right there."

El Moussa, who is married to husband Tarek El Moussa, opened up about how she bonded with the Selling Sunset newcomer in a birthday tribute dedicated to Tiesi earlier this year. "Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses," she wrote. "Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tiesi echoed the sentiment in the comments, writing, "immediately clicked is an understatement."

"I love cherish and value you soooo much," Tiesi added in her response. "I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

Selling Sunset season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix, and filming for season 7 is currently underway.

